Bornkamp enjoys another multi-goal game
Bornkamp enjoys another multi-goal game

Clemson’s Megan Bornkamp works the ball in between two Loyola players during the Tigers’ shutout win Aug. 22. The Mooresville native scored in that game. She pocketed two goals in last Sunday’s victory over College of Charleston.

 Dawson Powers, Clemson

Megan Bornkamp (Mooresville H.S.) headed in two goals last Sunday as the Clemson women’s soccer team rolled to an 8-0 win over College of Charleston.

The sophomore buried a header off a Renee Guion’s corner kick in the 35th minute. Guion also assisted Bornkamp’s tally in the second half.

It was Bornkamp’s second multi-goal game of the season for the Tigers. The All-ACC preseason selection scored twice in a span of less than 2 minutes during Clemson’s season-opening win over St. Francis.

As a freshman, she tied for the team lead in points with 17 (eight goals, one assist). Her eight goals—including four game winners— led the Tigers.

