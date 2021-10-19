Bornkamp sets up Clemson’s winning goal

Megan Bornkamp, a Mooresville High School graduate, assisted the game-winning goal Saturday as the Clemson women’s soccer team won 1-0 at Miami.
In the 80th minute, Maliah Morris snuck one past the goalkeeper in the bottom corner of the net on a ball fed to her by Bornkamp.
It was Bornkamp’s sixth assist of the season. Only one Clemson player has more assists. The sophomore leads the Tigers (9-5, 4-3) in goals with eight.
