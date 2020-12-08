Bowles, Robertson reflect on time as commissioners, thank county staff

For the better part of the last 20 years, Ken Robertson and Thomas Bowles have sat on the Board of Commissioners, helping guide Iredell County through a period of unprecedented growth.
However, after both decided to not run for re-election this year, they entered the commissioners room in the old courthouse one last time on Tuesday to watch as two new members were sworn in.
“A lot of people would say that these seats and these positions are largely about character,” Bowles said to close the Dec. 1 meeting. “I’m here to tell you they are entirely about character and I couldn’t be more proud to have served with the guys that I have served with on this board.”
Bowles was first elected to the board of commissioners back in 1998 and, during his first term, was ultimately the deciding vote that approved to build Lake Norman High School, an event he spoke at length about during his farewell speech on Dec. 1.
“In two weeks, I lost 14 pounds. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t gather my thoughts without my phone ringing off the hook,” Bowles said. “We have to understand that we’re taking the dollars out of taxpayer’s pockets to provide these services, so we have to be reasonable with what we do.”
Bowles ultimately won four terms on the board of commissioners, winning in 1998 and 2000 before taking a break from the board for 12 years, only to win a seat again in 2014 and 2016.
Before his time on the board of commissioners, Bowles served as the chief of the South Iredell Fire Department for nine years in the 1990s.
During his farewell speech, Bowles showed great appreciation for the staff that he has worked with for the last 22 years, including Deputy County Manager Susan Robertson and former Planning Director Jerry Lundy.
Robertson first won his seat on the board of commissioners in 2004, receiving the most votes that year and securing a four-year term, a feat Robertson repeated in both 2008 and 2012 to serve on the board for 12 consecutive years.
He then rejoined the board in 2019 when then-commissioner Jeff McNeely was appointed to the State House of Representatives and served out his term as a service to the county.
“When I first came onto the board, a former commissioner told me that you don’t have to be smart to be a county commissioner, you just have to be able to count to three,” Robertson said in his farewell address on Dec. 1. “But another commissioner told me that…if you can get it to a 5-0 vote, it’s always better.”
Robertson committed a large portion of his farewell speech to thank the leadership of the board, both past, and present, for their leadership during his extended time serving as a county commissioner.
“I have served and worked with great leaders — leaders with vision, leaders that have led us through really, really difficult times,” Robertson said. “I take no credit for their leadership, I just want to acknowledge that it happened and it’s real and the taxpayers and the citizens of this county have benefited from.”
The outgoing commissioner was known during his time on the board for making all those who came in front of the board to ask for funding work for their money, a notion that was true during his final meeting as well when he went toe-to-toe with the finance department from the Iredell-Statesville Schools for nearly two hours.
“When somebody comes and asks us for $1, make them work for every penny of that dollar,” Robertson said. “Make sure there’s not a nickel of waste and make sure that every penny is necessary.
“We all ran on being conservative,” he continued. “That means we are tight to let go — not $1, not $1 million — every penny. We fight to keep it in the pockets of the people that earned it.”
Even with Robertson and Bowles vacating their seats, the board will not lose sight of its conservative values. Both of the newly-sworn in commissioners, Melissa Neader and Scottie Brown, ran as Republicans in November’s election.
Neader came away with the four-year term, receiving more than 2,300 more votes than Brown in the election. Brown and current commissioner Gene Houpe will both serve two-year terms.
The first meeting with the new board will take place on Dec. 15 in the commissioners room in the Government Center on Center Street at 7 p.m.
