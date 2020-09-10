Bowling back courtesy of fall league action on lanes

Bowling is back in business in a big way.
Coinciding with its official resumption of operation courtesy of the announcement earlier this month that allowed North Carolina to move forward into Phase 2.5 of the “Safe at Home” reopening plan, Mooresville’s Victory Lanes will be conducting sanctioned organized fall league competition out on its grounds beginning early this week.
Leagues will be held every day except on Fridays beginning Monday. Organizational meetings for all planned circuits have all already been conducted.
Each evening of planned league action, fields will be limited to 20 teams on first-come, first-served basis with special priority placed on entries that were already on the rosters as of mid-March. Action will continue through the third week of December. Winter league action will then resume beginning in January.
Leagues being offered cover each day of the week with the exception of Fridays.
Due to the facility’s own safety protocols and state imposed restrictions, bowling centers, like restaurants, can only operate at limited capacity. Special format modifications to promote safety and physical distancing are also being employed.
For example, bowling is allowed on only every-other-lane (or pair). Consequently, fields are limited to a maximum of 20 teams on any given league session. A special "PBA-style" bowling format is being used so only one bowler at a time is at the ball return or on the approach. Face coverings will be required everywhere in the building except while seated in the bowler's area, while actually bowling or when seated in the restaurant.
Additionally, the site will limit, direct and control the entrance and egress of guests. Extra staff will be dedicated to cleaning and sanitizing behind guests. Sanitizer stations, disinfectant and hand sanitizer will all be provided.
Facility employees will wear face masks. All employees will be temperature-screened every day before clocking in. Social distancing will be in place.
While space remains limited, all interested in joining a league are urged to contact Victory Lanes.
