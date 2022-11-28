Brawley Garden Center highlighted in new ornament

The Mooresville Museum is continuing its tradition of offering a new ornament each Christmas highlighting local businesses or as was the case last year, honoring a special person.

This year’s ornament showcases Brawley Garden Center, which has served the community for a little more than 75 years.

“Last year Brawley Seed celebrated their 75th anniversary, and we were thinking about doing it then,” said David Whitlow, vice president of the Mooresville Museum board. However, “Mr. Pike passed, and we wanted to do something to honor Mr. Pike Stewart and so we did his last year and went with Brawley Seed Company this year.”

With the new ornament, which is now available at the museum, there are 12 ornaments that have been produced. These include Bob’s Grill, D.E. Turner Hardware, Mooresville Fire Department, Mooresville Ice Cream, Mooresville Public Library, Mooresville Museum, Mooresville Post Office, the train depot, What-a-Burger, Moor Park, Pike’s BP, and the newest one.

Whitlow noted that, except for D.E. Turner, there are still plenty of ornaments available for purchase if someone would like to get past ones or the entire set.

Cost is $10 for the one color ornaments and $15 for the multi-color ones. If someone purchases more than five, they can get a 10 percent discount, noted, Alan Bradford, president of the museum board.

Bradford shared that the selection process includes meetings of the 11 member museum board as they discuss ideas, and he noted, they will consider suggestions from people who come into the museum and share them.

Discussion on next year’s ornament will begin in January as they gather and start to toss around ideas.

In addition to the new ornament, Bradford pointed out another new item, some vintage Mooresville car tags, which they recently acquired. These might also make great gifts; however, they noted there is a very limited number and when they are gone, this will be all the original tags that they have. Cost is $20 each.