Brawley Middle team brings home win in state competition

The Brawley Middle IB School has just won a North Carolina state Future City competition in Raleigh and will be going to Washington, D.C., to represent the state.

The Brawley Middle IB team is one of the youngest teams participating — 11- and-12-year-old six-graders competed with 13- and 14-year-old seventh and eighth graders. All three presenters were girls interested in STEM and most of the teams were girls. The team had to write an essay on innovative solutions to the climate change issues of the future and build a model visualizing these solutions. The model was presented and judged against a rigorous rubric with questions from judges (N.C. State Engineering School and public and private engineering companies).

Brawley Middle IB of Mooresville won the championship against 29 N.C. schools competing.

The coach for the team is Jay Hager, design teacher of Brawley Middle IB. He spent an unbelievable amount of time building the team and mentoring the 11-12-year-old girl presenters against to go against 14-year-olds (mostly boys). The team was preparing two days a week after school, plus occasional Saturdays, and even met during the Christmas break (all by choice). Rachel Moyer, the new school principal, supported the club.

Project was named Svachchh Shahar (fictional name for Mumbai, India).

Praveen Narasimhan was the mentor and presenters were Brook Klauka, Sahithi Sharma and Callista Medlen, and the alternate presenter was Pooja Suresh.

Team members are Ava Compton, Liv Harding, Phoebe Bischeit, Mya Alford, Sandrea Richards, Advika Jalagam, Marissa Muller, Owen Miller, Hansika Ram, Jiya Sankar, Anvitha Yavanamanda, Sonasree Karthikeyan, Toby Medlen, Pratyush Praveen, and Owen Chvatal.

The team is apprehensive before the national competition where they will compete with the more experienced U.S. teams and three Chinese teams.

About the Future City:

The 31st annual Future City Competition for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade STEM students runs September 2022 through February 2023. This year’s Future City challenge is about combatting climate change.

Competition finals of nationwide regional winners are held during Engineer’s week, Feb. 18-21, at the Hyatt Regency Washington. Three teams from China are also competing.

National winners will be announced Feb. 21.

More than 55,000 students from 1,500 middle schools compete from 37 regions from throughout the United States.

Future City encourages young kids’ interest in different kinds of engineering, sparks innovation, teaches collaboration work and fosters leadership through projects. These are the skills needed in the future.