Breakfast and visit with Santa is Saturday
Breakfast and visit with Santa is Saturday

A visit with Santa and breakfast are on the menu for Saturday from 8-10 a.m., and all are invited to attend.

This special event is back after it had to be put on hold due to COVID last year and will be held at the Mooresville Police Department, 750 W. Iredell Ave. Families can enjoy a breakfast together of Chick-fil-A, doughnuts, milk and juice as long as it lasts.

Following breakfast, the children will have the opportunity to meet and talk with Santa.

