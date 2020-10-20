Breast cancer screening can save lives

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month—the perfect time to discuss the importance of mammography. Because breast cancer is often detectable in its early stages when there’s a good chance for a cure, screening is essential to early detection. Most significantly, mammography can identify tumors even before they can be felt.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after some kinds of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States regardless of race or ethnicity and is the most common cause of death from cancer among Hispanic women. For white, Black, Asian/Pacific islander, and American Indian/Alaska Native women it is the second most common cause of death from cancer.

The American Cancer Society recommends women have yearly mammograms starting at age 40 and continue for as long as a woman is in good health. If a woman is at high risk for developing breast cancer, her doctor may recommend screening at a younger age, along with additional imaging studies. Talk with your doctor about your history and whether you should have other tests or start testing at an earlier age.