Brewer, Cory join team at First Reliance Bank

First Reliance Bank has expanded its Lake Norman Loan Production into a full-service branch offering personal banking, business banking and a full range of mortgage products. The branch, which opened Aug. 28, has added two new team members to service customers, Tamara Brewer and Kim Cory.
Brewer joins First Reliance Bank as the new branch manager for the Lake Norman location. In this role, she will oversee the branch’s daily operations, providing exceptional customer service, and developing new personal and business relationships. Throughout her career, Brewer has held numerous professional banking positions including as branch leader, financial center manager and mortgage loan officer. A native of North Carolina, Brewer has served on various boards including Junior Achievement, United Way of Central Carolina and the executive board of American Heart Association.
Cory joins the Lake Norman branch as a universal banker, overseeing customer transactions and sales and servicing of all the bank’s products and services. In addition to ensuring all transactions are processed accurately, Cory will also assist with operational activities and responsibilities, while maintaining flexibility between performing teller and sales related transactions. With customers’ needs top of mind, Cory will serve as a knowledge resource and advisor to customers regarding First Reliance’s available self-service tools, including mobile and online banking, which enhance the customer experience. She is currently treasurer for the Giving Women Network, a group of women that support Pinky Swear, which helps families with children who have cancer.
“We are excited to have Tamara and Kim join our team,” said Rick Saunders, president and CEO of First Reliance Bank. “North Carolina is a great market to expand our business into and we think customers will like doing business with a bank that has a purpose to make the lives of our customers better. Tamara and Kim both bring a wide range of professional banking experience coupled with natural leadership abilities that will greatly benefit our customers in the Lake Norman market. I know our team will be making a difference in the community and will be highly involved.”
“As we continue to expand our presence throughout North Carolina, our mission is to hire extraordinary banking professionals to support that growth,” said Andy McDowell, regional executive for North Carolina at First Reliance Bank. “I am excited about our expansion in the Lake Norman area and bringing our brand of banking to customers who want an exceptional customer experience. We welcome Tamara and Kim to First Reliance Bank and have confidence in their ability to positively impact Lake Norman customers’ lives.”
