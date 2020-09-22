Brewer, Cory join team at First Reliance Bank

“We are excited to have Tamara and Kim join our team,” said Rick Saunders, president and CEO of First Reliance Bank. “North Carolina is a great market to expand our business into and we think customers will like doing business with a bank that has a purpose to make the lives of our customers better. Tamara and Kim both bring a wide range of professional banking experience coupled with natural leadership abilities that will greatly benefit our customers in the Lake Norman market. I know our team will be making a difference in the community and will be highly involved.”