Bridal show makes it easy to say ‘I do’ in Hendersonville

Whether your dream day involves a rustic wedding barn, pavilion with wraparound views, a lakeside lawn or a church sanctuary, Hendersonville can accommodate your wedding party and guests. Couples planning a wedding in the Blue Ridge Mountains are invited to explore Hendersonville’s offerings at the Say “I Do” to Hendersonville Bridal Show scheduled for Nov. 6.
Approximately 30 vendors will be on hand at Blue Ridge Community College to showcase examples of their work, talk with brides and grooms and answer questions. Vendors include tried-and-true necessities, such as photographers, planners and caterers, as well as fun additions, such as local flower farmers who grow, design and preserve special occasion florals. One couple will win a gift basket full of Henderson County goodies.
“Just about everything you could possibly need we have in our county,” said Amy Boswell with Henderson County Tourism. “Caterers, venues, accommodations, wedding cakes — for all of that good stuff, we have someone in Hendersonville who can take care of it.”
As destination weddings have evolved into multiday events, Hendersonville has become an increasingly popular choice because of its variety of lodging options and activities. The area’s many outdoor adventures, charming Main Street and vibrant arts scene make getting away for a wedding weekend appealing for couples, as well as their friends and family. While being in Hendersonville feels like an escape, the mountain town is one of the most accessible WNC destinations, located within 20 minutes of Asheville Regional Airport and just off Interstates 26 and 40.
Henderson County Tourism offers free wedding consultations for those who are unfamiliar with the area. The visitor services coordinator will be at the show to share ideas and contacts.
“If you’re looking for a simple elopement, you can do that here, or if you want a big wedding with 250-plus guests, we’ve got something for that too,” Boswell said.
The Say “I Do” to Hendersonville Bridal Show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College conference hall. The event will adhere to any statewide safety protocols in place at the time to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Admission is $5 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance.
For additional show details and to buy tickets, go to www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/weddings or call 800-828-4244.