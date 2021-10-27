Bridal show makes it easy to say ‘I do’ in Hendersonville

Whether your dream day involves a rustic wedding barn, pavilion with wraparound views, a lakeside lawn or a church sanctuary, Hendersonville can accommodate your wedding party and guests. Couples planning a wedding in the Blue Ridge Mountains are invited to explore Hendersonville’s offerings at the Say “I Do” to Hendersonville Bridal Show scheduled for Nov. 6.

Approximately 30 vendors will be on hand at Blue Ridge Community College to showcase examples of their work, talk with brides and grooms and answer questions. Vendors include tried-and-true necessities, such as photographers, planners and caterers, as well as fun additions, such as local flower farmers who grow, design and preserve special occasion florals. One couple will win a gift basket full of Henderson County goodies.

“Just about everything you could possibly need we have in our county,” said Amy Boswell with Henderson County Tourism. “Caterers, venues, accommodations, wedding cakes — for all of that good stuff, we have someone in Hendersonville who can take care of it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}