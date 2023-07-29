Who knew that faith could build bridges? A group of retired educators and church leaders, naturally. “You can’t outgive God” explained Dr. Linda Morris, executive director of the new nonprofit Bridge of Hearts that just went active this summer. “All the way along the line, God has found a way to help us,” Morris said, adding that this work has been her “Walk on Faith” journey.

What later became Bridge of Hearts was born four years ago when a book club consisting mostly of retired education professionals discussed how they missed interacting with youngsters. “I discovered I missed the children,” said Chloe Gildberg, former Cornelius Elementary School teacher. “This organization offered me the opportunity to work for children, not only to celebrate birthdays but also make sure children have all the hygiene products and age-appropriate gifts (books, games and toys) they need.”

Other women initially on the leadership team, besides Morris and Gildberg, included Fran Nichols, Donna Dunn and Becky Deal. Despite the onset of the COVID virus, the new organization grew quickly as people from around the Lake Norman community saw how fulfilling it is to bring joy to impoverished children. Then as the work grew, new leaders were added such as Jean Coates, a retired librarian from Davidson College, whose husband Fred, a retired pastor, stepped on board with his computer skills. Both contribute their organizational skills, Morris said, adding, “People were happy to add their talents to our group.”

Now, Bridge of Hearts has 10-15 leaders who organize gift-wrapping sessions, plus community leaders tapped as board members. Best of all, it still has a home at Broad Street Methodist Church which is headed by a leadership team happy to offer space and consider it their children’s ministry, according to the Rev. Gary Sowell and leader Sharon White.

“I thought any ministry that reaches out to children is worth offering a place,” Sowell said. “It’s a natural thing because we had unused space. A lot of churches have unused space, so this is an opportunity to bring life back into these brick walls.” Although the pastor said he doesn’t personally see the children being helped, he does enjoy seeing the volunteers who find joy in helping. “They’re always in good spirits,” he said.

Sowell said he thinks of volunteers as disciples, “loving their neighbors as themselves as Jesus commanded”. White explained that she “had always wanted to be involved in a charity here at the church and this was perfect.” So, she became a driver right away, delivering packages to the counselors at Parkview Elementary School in Mooresville, where she herself had once been a student. Plus she organizes church space and helps lead sessions.

A newer leader, Susan Bond of Mooresville who is a retired software engineer, said she started volunteering for this organization after she saw a sign at her church in Huntersville asking for contributions of stuffed animals. Plus, since her daughter needed community service hours, Bond saw a perfect opportunity to help. “It’s so well organized and everyone is so friendly,” she said, so now she also acts as a liaison between BOH and Mooresville Graded Schools.

The mission of providing hope and joy to impoverished school children is one with which all the BOH leaders agree. “Throughout my career, I saw children struggling and saw that sometimes if you offered them something positive, that made a real difference,” Morris said. “The child gets to interact with school personnel in a positive way (as the child is helped by the school counselor).” Volunteers are right now preparing for the new school year.

A new Bridge of Hearts website, created by volunteer Kevin Tolbert, has now gone live and can be accessed at www.BOHNC.org. Tolbert is senior director of creative services for Diamond Creek Entertainment. For more information on how to help this organization, visit the website or contact Morris at lindamorris@bohnc.org.

The organization recently received $3,000 from the Canopy Housing Foundation, the charitable arm of Canopy Realtor Association.

The $3,000 is to help purchase hygiene kits, pillows, snack bags and comfort items for homeless and impoverished children in the Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools as well as the public schools in northern Mecklenburg County. Funds will also be used to assist schools in creating and maintaining a fully-stocked “Care Cupboard.” Stephanie Richart of Allen Tate Realtors was the referring agent.