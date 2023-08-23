What makes volunteers from all over the Lake Norman community flock to a church basement every week? It’s the newly reorganized Bridge of Hearts nonprofit that is right now providing birthday joy and hygiene products to impoverished school children. And in fact, as the school year begins in both Iredell and North Mecklenburg counties, it is members of the North Mecklenburg Woman’s Club who have played a major role in spreading the love.

“Bridge of Hearts really is a beautiful charity that focuses on the magic of being a child. North Mecklenburg Women values its mission,” explained longtime club member Pam Schneider, who not only volunteers in that same church basement but also assists in grant-writing and now holds a position as BOH board chair, as well.

“It’s so organized, actually like a well-oiled machine,” Schneider said, is a large part of BOH’s success, thanks to its group of founding leaders led by Dr. Linda Morris. NMWC “has a passion for local charities who focus not only on children, but also women and families. Everyone deserves to have this simple thing: a birthday celebration,” she said.

Schneider urges other Lake Norman community groups to hold donation drives and she encourages BOH’s many individual volunteers “who are always excited to help” to hold their own drives in their neighborhoods and churches.

Similarly, 37-year NMWC member Denise Carter, who served as club president for 14 years, finds joy in helping this Mooresville-based nonprofit headquartered at Broad Street Methodist Church.

What makes BOH different from others? “It not only provides basic needs for children and adults, but people also are relieved that their child is able to feel normal in celebrating their birthday like so many other children do,” Carter explained.

And it’s not just donating money or objects. Volunteers get together at the Broad Street Church to enjoy the fellowship of choosing and wrapping appropriate gifts, such as books and toys, individualized for each child. “If I know the people involved, my heart is involved,” she added.

Another NMWC volunteer, retired teacher Sheila Tucker, said she enjoys choosing and wrapping gifts as well as driving bags of gifts to schools for distribution by school counselors each month. “I always worked in a Title 1 school, so I’ve seen firsthand the effect poverty has on children.” Joy comes “in the feeling that you’re making a difference in someone’s life,” Tucker explained.

“The NMWC has been a fabulous and fun partner for our nonprofit,” Morris said. “We love having them volunteer and we appreciate all the ways they support our organization” with donations and collection drives. There are around 180 women in the club.

Items for the new school year are now being sought. These include hygiene supplies, toys and books, fresh cake mixes and frosting cans, and party supplies. For more complete information on donating or volunteering, contact Morris at lindamorris@bohnc.org or visit the organization’s website at www.BOHNC.org.