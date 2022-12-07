Bright Blessings LKN blessed by PACU grant

Giving Tuesday gave representatives of Bright Blessings LKN, based in Mooresville, a beautiful day to travel up to Winston-Salem and receive a grant from the Piedmont Advantage Credit Union Foundation at its annual luncheon.

Steve Gilliland, chairman of the foundation and nationally known motivational speaker, presented checks to Bright Blessings LKN, along with several other Piedmont area nonprofit organizations. Each organization received $3,000.

“Giving is about why we do what we do,” Gilliland said, pointing out Mooresville resident Linda Morris, Bright Blessings LKN program director. Brightening the lives of homeless and impoverished children is the “why” of Bright Blessings LKN, he explained, which is why the nonprofit has received this grant.

“We are so thankful for this support of our mission and that this grant will help so many children in our community,” Morris said.

Morris traveled to Winston-Salem with Bright Blessings LKN volunteers Pam Schneider of Denver, N.C., and Julie Higgie of Mooresville. Schneider is on the board of the North Mecklenburg Women’s Club, which provides volunteers and grant support.

The PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training, and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.

Bright Blessings LKN is headquartered in Broad Street United Methodist Church, Mooresville. For information, email linda@brightblessingsusa.org.