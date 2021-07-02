Bright Blessings LKN celebrates second birthday

Bright Blessings LKN, which helps brighten the lives of public school homeless and impoverished children in Iredell and north Mecklenburg counties, held its own birthday party recently to kick off its summer of celebration at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Mooresville.

The party featured colorful handmade Go Bags in a patriotic theme celebrating the organization’s second birthday, which were distributed to school counselors.

“This is a time to reflect how wonderfully it all turned out despite the pandemic,” stated Linda Morris, organization director. “We were able to serve the kids, so we are taking this time to be thankful that we not only sustained through the pandemic, but we continue to grow.”

School counselor Jeff Zimmerman, who works at Pressly School in Statesville, praised the organization’s efforts, stating how grateful he and all school personnel are that their students are being helped in this way. “It’s been a real blessing to us,” he said, adding, “It’s really nice to ask a child, ‘Do you need any hygiene products?’ and to be able to provide those items.”