Bright Blessings LKN celebrates second birthday

Bright Blessings LKN, which helps brighten the lives of public school homeless and impoverished children in Iredell and north Mecklenburg counties, held its own birthday party recently to kick off its summer of celebration at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Mooresville.
The party featured colorful handmade Go Bags in a patriotic theme celebrating the organization’s second birthday, which were distributed to school counselors.
“This is a time to reflect how wonderfully it all turned out despite the pandemic,” stated Linda Morris, organization director. “We were able to serve the kids, so we are taking this time to be thankful that we not only sustained through the pandemic, but we continue to grow.”
School counselor Jeff Zimmerman, who works at Pressly School in Statesville, praised the organization’s efforts, stating how grateful he and all school personnel are that their students are being helped in this way. “It’s been a real blessing to us,” he said, adding, “It’s really nice to ask a child, ‘Do you need any hygiene products?’ and to be able to provide those items.”
Each Go Bag contains a blanket, a pillow and pillowcase, as well as hygiene items such as toothbrush and toothpaste, washcloth, shampoo, bath soap and hand sanitizer. Lovingly placed by volunteers within each bag, as well, are a snack and a comfort item such as a stuffed animal or affirmation bracelet. The pillowcases are handmade by members of the Sewing Mission at Williamson’s Chapel UMC, led by volunteer Dottie Franks, who attended Bright Blessing’s second birthday party to personally hand out bags.
“I jokingly call this my ‘greed’ fundraiser,” said Franks, whose efforts to collect funding and materials for the Go Bags have been highly successful. “I have thoroughly enjoyed all the fundraising I’ve done (for Bright Blessings). To me, it’s like God made us (human beings) into families and sometimes things go wrong, so in doing this I’m able to do God’s work in helping them.”
Go Bags are part of Bright Blessings LKN’s Gift of Care packages, delivered to hundreds of homeless and impoverished school children, ages kindergarten through 12th grade in both Iredell and North Mecklenburg counties. Organization volunteers also deliver birthday bags, containing presents for students as well as snacks they can share with classmates, or cake mix and icing so a birthday cake can be made for them.
Also attending the celebration and receiving praise were Sharon and Tom White, members of Broad Street UMC, which opened its arms to provide Bright Blessings LKN space for donations, work space for volunteers and lots of volunteer help as well. “We can never thank them enough,” Morris said.
Bright Blessings LKN, founded in the spring of 2019, is a chapter of Bright Blessings USA, headquartered in Matthews, which opened in 2005 to serve the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. Bright Blessings’ mission is to bring joy, care and hope to children by mobilizing community volunteers of all ages.