Bright Blessings LKN receives grant

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Bright Blessings LKN a $2,250 grant to support youth literacy initiatives.

The local award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

Bright Blessings LKN serves public school homeless and impoverished children in Iredell and north Mecklenburg counties by providing them with birthday cheer. The children, identified by their guidance counselors, are each provided with special treats, books, wrapped gifts and hygiene supplies on their birthday.

Bright Blessings’ mission is to bring joy, care and hope to impoverished children by mobilizing community volunteers of all ages.