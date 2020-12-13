Bright Blessings LKN stuff stockings for babies

A Bright Blessings LKN volunteer team took a Christmas field trip down to the Bright Blessings headquarters in Matthews recently to help fill 100 stockings for babies residing in homeless shelters.

“We haven’t all been together, ever,” said Jason Hairston, development director in Matthews. “This is nothing short of amazing.”

Making the trip were Mooresville volunteers Becky Deal, Chloe Gildberg, Fran Nichols, Wendy Kennedy, Julie Higgie and LKN Director Linda Morris.

The Matthews-based organization, founded in 2005 in someone’s garage, serves homeless and impoverished children in Mecklenburg County and part of Union County. The Lake Norman branch, serving Iredell and north Mecklenburg counties, was started by a group of retired educators in summer 2019 before COVID-19 hit. The pandemic, which has increased poverty around the region, also has increased the group’s emphasis on bringing cheer to impoverished children housed in shelters.

“It was great for our two Bright Blessings teams to work together this morning,” Morris said. “It gave us a chance to share ideas and projects, and it was fun helping to create stockings for babies residing in some of Charlotte’s shelters.”