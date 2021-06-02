Bring the family out for Tails & Tales in the Garden

If you’ve been longing for a return to live children’s programs at the Catawba County Library, make sure to attend the first ‘Tails & Tales in the Garden’ on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It takes place in the community garden at the Main Library in Newton, 115 W. C St.

The four-part series brings families together for in-person, outdoor events and promises to immerse you in the two main features of this year’s Summer Learning theme: animals and storytelling.

Kids will enjoy a bilingual read-aloud session with colorful picture books, and they’ll have time to play games, make crafts and take part in other activities. They’ll also have the opportunity to learn about animals and to meet special guests from the Humane Society. Music will play, sidewalk chalk will be available, and the whole family can hang out and relax for an evening.

You’ll also be able to register for Summer Learning challenges, collect prizes for completed reading goals and learn about upcoming programs. Bring your own camp chair or blanket to spread out. Registration is not required to attend.