BRINGING A SMILE TO A CHILD

Tripp Ashwell celebrated his eighth birthday in style.
Tripp, who is battling leukemia, celebrated quarantine-style with friends, family and the Mooresville Police Department parading in front of his Harbor Cove neighborhood home Friday afternoon.
Police Chief Ron Campurciani presented Tripp with a special badge as a gift. The badge, one of only two in the world like it, matches his, Campurciani said.
Officer Dave Harding also presented Tripp with several presents, including a plaque designating him as the Honorary Chief of Police which prompted the police force gathering to salute the boy. “It’s fun,” said Tripp, who said receiving the badge was his favorite part of the event.
The parade was arranged by the Cool Kids Clubhouse in Honor of Dan Jansen. Jansen, a U.S. Olympic gold medalist in speed skating, holds an annual celebrity golf tournament to raise money for the Dan Jansen Foundation and the Cool Kids Campaign. The Cool Kids Campaign Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission of supporting children who have cancer by focusing on the social, emotional and academic needs brought on by a pediatric cancer diagnosis, said Kylie Fargo, community relations coordinator of the Cool Kids Clubhouse in Honor of Dan Jansen.
Jansen started his foundation after his sister Jane died from leukemia in 1988. He and his wife Karen are friends with Ashwell, his brother Gage and their mom Denise Barrick, and attended the parade Friday.
The Cool Kids Campaign opened the Cool Kids Clubhouse in Honor of Dan Jansen in Huntersville in January 2020, Jansen said. The COVID-19 epidemic slowed things down at the clubhouse but the facility is hosting summer camp next week for kids with cancer and their siblings, he said.
The Cool Kids Clubhouse by Dan Jansen is a safe haven where kids with cancer and their family members can come to hang out, watch movies, celebrate big milestones and take a break from the world of hospitals and doctors, Fargo said.
The birthday parade is a quarantine-inspired spinoff of the clubhouse’s “smile celebrations” where a child can celebrate any kind of fun event: a tooth falling out, graduation from fifth grade or a traditional milestone birthday, Fargo said.
“We don’t know if tomorrow is going to happen for them so we want to make sure every milestone is celebrated, no matter how small that is,” said Fargo.
Usually that would mean cupcakes, friends and decorations - all free of charge for the family - at the Cool Kids Clubhouse in Honor of Dan Jansen, Fargo said.
But this year, COVID-19 forced the clubhouse to do things a bit differently, Fargo said.
“In a strange sense, they’re kind of quarantined all the time,” Dan Jansen said, speaking of kids who have cancer and must stay isolated to keep healthy.
“We’re getting a taste of what they have to deal with all the time,” said Karen Jansen.
“The clubhouse gives them a chance, things like today,” said Dan Jansen. “Hopefully brings a smile to their face. We all need that right now.”
Tripp was due to return to his class at Lake Norman Elementary School in March but the pandemic shut down schools across the state, his mom said. The family went into lockdown and while they eventually saw a few friends around the neighborhood, Tripp went into a little bit of a funk after being housebound because of his treatments, Barrick said.
But Friday’s parade seemed to make Tripp very happy.
“We’re definitely very excited and hope that he loves the parade,” said Fargo.
