Bringing awareness to Parkinson's disease

While Parkinson’s Awareness Month is officially recognized in April, learning more about the disease, its symptoms, treatment and more is something all can benefit from year round.
The Mooresville Tribune conducted a question and answer time with board certified neurologist Dr. Andrew Gross to learn more about this disease. Gross specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of nervous system disorders, which includes illness affecting the brain, spinal cord, muscles and nerves.
Q: What do people need to know about Parkinson’s disease? Treatment, symptoms, etc.
A: Outside observers know Parkinson’s best for tremor that occurs when a limb is at rest. Tremor does cause problems with practical movements and social interaction, but pathophysiologically, it is primarily a condition of slowness. We learn our automatic movements in childhood development such as the alternating steps of walking or by repeating an action thousands of times such as dribbling a ball. Parkinson’s disintegrates these built-in motor programs forcing people to have to think through behaviors that should be almost involuntary. Buttoning buttons becomes slowed, the face no longer reflects the emotional state, and the feet no longer adjust to an unexpected depression in a sidewalk.
All symptoms are treatable with medical and nonmedical therapies. There is still a notion floating around that starting treatment will speed the progression of the disease suggested by early uninformed research. This theory has been disproven to a high level of confidence, so there is no need to “tough it out” and delay treatment.
Q: Is there a way to slow the progression down if you discover you have Parkinson’s?
A: As of this writing in 2021, no. The holy grail for all neurodegenerative conditions is a disease modifying therapy, a treatment that can alter the course of the disease. All of our treatments and therapies are designed to treat the symptoms and improve the quality of life in people with Parkinson’s.
Q: What type screening is there for Parkinson’s?
A: There is no standard screening test for Parkinson’s. When someone develops a resting tremor, it is generally brought to medical attention to the primary care provider or a neurologist promptly. Otherwise, it generally takes an observation of a person, or more often a family member, noticing a change. I frequently see people who in hindsight have had symptoms for years but attributed them to aging or were in denial. This is unfortunate as they could have lived those years more fully and planned for the future.
Q: I cannot move like I used to, and I have had family members with Parkinson’s. Could I have it?
A: The short answer is maybe. A slight loss of joint range of motion, periodic stiffness and reduced confidence in one’s balance are part of normal aging. Falls, depression, constipation, tremor, loss of sense of smell, drops in blood pressure, hallucinations, and personality changes are not normal. If you are concerned, you should be evaluated by a doctor or a neurologist. You should plan to devote an entire visit to this concern and expect to leave with a diagnosis, reassurance, or a monitoring plan. A family history increases your chances, but in most cases there is no immediate family history of the condition.
Q: This sounds like a depressing condition. Why would anyone want to treat it?
A: As a humanitarian, it is sad to see people slowly lose the motion necessary for tasks, moving, and expressing themselves, but patients do not come to me for pity. As a scientist, it is fascinating to treat. You can give someone a pill and in 20 minutes they change before your eyes. As the condition progresses, we use combinations of medications to maximize quality of life and, in some cases, surgical treatment. Combine this with managing expectations, working around medication interactions, navigating complex social situations and you have a potentially very gratifying mission. On the first visit, I get to start a multi-year treatment plan.
The nervous system remains the vast frontier of medicine. This is exciting in that we will likely see the most advances in neurological care in the 21st century. However, this at times leaves neurologists envious of other specialties more able to cure different diseases. I am hopeful that we will soon look back on this time as the time when we could do little to alter the progression of Parkinson’s and related disorders.
Dr. Andrew Gross has a master’s degree in molecular biology from the University of Wyoming, his medical degree from West Virginia University, neurology residency from New York University and Neuro-Ophthalmology fellowship from Harvard University.