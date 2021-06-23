Bringing awareness to Parkinson's disease

Q: Is there a way to slow the progression down if you discover you have Parkinson’s?

A: As of this writing in 2021, no. The holy grail for all neurodegenerative conditions is a disease modifying therapy, a treatment that can alter the course of the disease. All of our treatments and therapies are designed to treat the symptoms and improve the quality of life in people with Parkinson’s.

Q: What type screening is there for Parkinson’s?

A: There is no standard screening test for Parkinson’s. When someone develops a resting tremor, it is generally brought to medical attention to the primary care provider or a neurologist promptly. Otherwise, it generally takes an observation of a person, or more often a family member, noticing a change. I frequently see people who in hindsight have had symptoms for years but attributed them to aging or were in denial. This is unfortunate as they could have lived those years more fully and planned for the future.

Q: I cannot move like I used to, and I have had family members with Parkinson’s. Could I have it?