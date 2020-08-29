BRINGING AWARENESS

It was a day to increase awareness, educate and advocate for Save the Clefts Rescue, a Mooresville non-profit with a mission of saving cleft lip/palate and other special needs puppies. The day also provided the opportunity for some of these special pups and a local boy to meet.
Sawyer McClure, who was born with a cleft lip and palate, “was excited to see the puppies,” his mom Miranda McClure said. “He didn’t know that puppies also have cleft like him.”
And when those puppies and Sawyer got together, his eyes and the smile on his face spoke volumes. Seeing the puppies, he gave a pat on the head, watched them play and held them and gave a hug.
Miranda said that Sawyer had been born with a 16 millimeter cleft and palate which were taken care of after several surgeries.
Sawyer’s aunt, Sylvia Spury, helped to organize the event because she said that she has “wanted to help bring awareness to children and animals that are born with cleft lips/palates.”
Jodi Sterner-Findling, founder and executive director of the Save the Clefts Rescue organization, brought several puppies to the event, along with others who had previously adopted cleft puppies from Findling, including Katina Gaymon of Huntersville and her puppy Koby, mom and daughter, Lori and Marissa Contreras, also of Huntersville, who have owned boxers for about 20 years and had been looking for one when they heard about the group. They adopted Nash about two weeks ago
Ashley Horton of South Charlotte said she is a dog trainer and dogs with special needs are “right up my alley” and so she gave Fitzgerald James a home about three weeks ago.
The small gathering was hosted by Pet Pilgrimage and held at Heritage House, 494 E. Plaza, Mooresville. Light refreshments were provided courtesy of the Lake Norman Chamber and Patisserie Café.
As the pets and their owners arrived, the puppies, several of which were siblings, excitedly greeted one another barking and jumping and chasing. And the smaller puppies were cuddled and loved on by the children and adults alike.
Mike Cook, owner of the Heritage House, took the opportunity to note how honored he was to have the Save the Cleft Rescue group there.
“This has very special meaning for me,” Cook said. “For me, life is about relationships and it’s about opportunities and possibilities, and I don’t know how you get any better than relationships that I see with pet parents with their pets, and that’s a big part of what’s going on here today.”
Cook said when he was approached by Findling and Denise Dumford, who is on staff at Pet Pilgrimage as well as serving on the Save the Clefts Rescue board of directors, asked him about having the event at Heritage House, he said “it was no question what we were going to do. This is a very, very important mission, and we are just glad to be a part of it.”
Also in attendance were Luke Karnis and his mom Joanna of Wesley Chapel. Joanna said that she found Jodi’s page on Facebook by chance. Having always owned boxers, Joanna said, “it is just very cool seeing someone rescue boxers with a cleft, which my son was born with 10 years ago. I reached out to Jodi, and she was very welcoming. We went up there and I think we stayed for several hours playing with puppies and then we just formed a friendship after that. She is a true angel on earth trying to save these puppies.”
Findling told the story of when she first met Luke, which was about two years ago. It was at that time he met her dog, Lily Grace.
“The one thing that I remember about the meeting,” Findling said, “was he (Luke) said, “mom, take a picture of me and Lily, because she has the exact same cleft as me.”
“When Luke left,” she continued, “I cried like a baby because I know that what we do is good, but then when you mix humans with these puppies, it changes the humans’ lives as well as the puppies’ lives.”
Findling noted how thrilled they were to have both Sawyer and Luke in attendance. “We hope that you guys will remember this always,” she said.
Findling’s journey of rescuing puppies began in 1996 when she was breeding boxers and a puppy was born with cleft she said.
Many puppies with cleft will be euthanized because they are unable to eat and cannot thrive.
Unable to eat because of their deformity and not able to latch, Findling said the puppies must be tube fed around the clock. Therefore, “a dear friend and I taught ourselves how to tube feed.”
Then in 2006, Gracie was born, she said, and with the help of N.C. State, Findling saved her. Gracie passed away in 2016 from other causes and by this time, she said that her boys were grown and she wanted another puppy. She wanted to save one, she shared.
“So I started reaching out to breeders, private messaging them and saying, hey, I can help if you want me to.” It was at this point she found out about Lily Grace who she was able to get and save. She is doing very well now. After reaching out to the breeders and offering her help, “it mushroomed,” she said, “which is great.”
The puppies they get come to them at birth and “we actually tube feed them around the clock like you would feed a newborn every 2-3 hours. We tube feed them around the clock until they are about 3-1/2 weeks old, and then we start to introduce kibble, and we have a method of how we do that, and then they gradually eat normally on their own. And they do really well,” Findling shared.
Thus far, the group has rescued 48 puppies.
A running list of the rescued puppies can be found on the group’s Facebook page along with a more detailed account of Findling’s story of how the organization began.
In addition to Findling and Dumford, Ann Hughes also serves on the organization’s board.
Along with Facebook, Save the Cleft Rescue can also be found on Instagram and Savetheclefts.com.
An application for adoption can also be found on their site she noted; however, there is a waiting list for different breeds.
There is “actually a waiting list for boxers, Frenchie’s, English, Americans, pug” she said. “People have followed us and they have a specific breed that they really love.”
She did encourage those interested in the adoption process to check them out online and fill out the application.
How can the community help? Through “donations and awareness,” said Spury, and “adoption when they come up for adoption.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.