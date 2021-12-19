Bringing joy to people

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., sponsored its second annual “A Christmas Walk” on Dec. 9-11, providing an opportunity for visitors to see lights and hear the Christmas story.

The Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the congregation, said that this event is the vision and creativity of Jewel Van De Venter, “and we just do the work along with her.”

Van De Venter said she does this because she wants to bring joy to people and if just one learns about Jesus, it is worth the work.

All around the church yard, Christmas lights and inflatable were set up, and after walking along the walk and around the church sanctuary, people could see a live nativity set up with children of the church serving as Mary and Joseph, the Wise Men, some of the animals and a narrator sharing the Christmas story. After the reading of the gospel message, the children sang several Christmas carols and invited everyone to see the display of Nativities set up inside and hear more Christmas music.

Hot chocolate, cider and cookies were available for all to enjoy during the evening.