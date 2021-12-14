BRINGING SMILES: Mooresville Police Department's Heroes and Helpers makes Christmas brighter

Because of the compassion and care of many in the community, there are a lot more smiles being seen this Christmas.
The sixth annual Heroes and Helpers, facilitated by the Mooresville Police Department, was held Dec. 11 at which time 36 children were able to receive their special Christmas gift wishes.
The event began at 7 a.m. at the Heritage House on Plaza Drive, where police officers, volunteers, the children and families, were invited to enjoy breakfast provided by FeedNC. As the families arrived for the big day, they were greeted by Santa Claus and directed to enjoy the meal.
Following breakfast, Detective Dan Miglin, who has served as organizer of Heroes and Helpers since it began, welcomed everyone and shared instructions for the day and thanked each of the sponsors who helped make the event possible.
“This year’s event was a huge success,” said Miglin. “A record amount of donations were received for the event enabling us to take 36 children on a shopping spree while also providing a warm breakfast before the event and each family represented received an additional gift card towards the purchase of a warm Christmas meal. This event is truly a Mooresville community effort to assist Mooresville families in need.”
It was shared that each child was able to receive $200 to shop at Target, accompanied by an officer and a volunteer.
“While we are honored to facilitate the event, it would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and community partners to make it happen” Miglin shared.
Sponsors for this year included A&A Landscape Supplies, Salvation Army, bestco, Lembo Montgomery Cosmetic and Family Dentistry, Target, S-A-K-S Orthodontics, Jasper Builders Inc., Jennifer Hazlett, Realtor/Broker, Accurate Appliance Repair, Castle Wealth Group LLC, F3 and Heritage House.
It was noted that F3, through a bowling tournament fundraiser, raised in excess of $13,000, and bestco donated $3,000 to the effort. The total amount raised through all of the sponsorship was in excess of $16,600 thus allowing the MPD the opportunity to host the 36 children this year. To date, Miglin said they have hosted 151 children over six events.
Heroes and Helpers began when Miglin said he was given the task of putting together a “Shop with a Cop” program for the local police department in 2016 “to strengthen our community policing efforts,” He began by contacting various agencies who had this same program in place and received guidance about logistics, fundraising, protocols and the do’s and don’ts of the program.
“Then I established a criteria for what children would be eligible for the program and identified ways to obtain referrals. Finally, I identified key community partners that would be essential in helping us facilitate the program including the Salvation Army, Mooresville-Graded School District and Target,” Miglin shared.
Before the final instructions and pairing of the children with their officers was done, Police Chief Ron Campurciani, who was also paired to shop with one of the children, shared a few words expressing his appreciation for all who were there. He credited Miglin for making the event run so smoothly and gave thanks for each of the officers.
“I can tell you that what we have here in Mooresville is really very special. These officers really love their community,” Campurciani said.
After the pairing was completed, each officer and child had their picture taken and then it was time to load the vans and head out. A special police escort, complete with lights and sirens, was given as they made their way to Target. Upon arrival and a group photo, the excited crowd entered and began their shopping.
One child, with a big smile, said, “We’re here!!”
The children, with help from their officers and volunteers, searched up and down the aisles of toys and clothes for those special gifts, and Santa, who accompanied the group to Target, checked the progress of each of the shoppers to see what goodies they were finding.
Bringing that smile to those faces, both the children and their parents, is one of the missions of the program.
“Our annual goal is to bring joy, hope, and encouragement to members of our community who really need it and to provide a positive, fun experience between the children and our local police officers that they all remember,” shared Miglin. “This event really helps build trust and strengthen relationships between the community and the police.”