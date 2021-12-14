BRINGING SMILES: Mooresville Police Department's Heroes and Helpers makes Christmas brighter

Before the final instructions and pairing of the children with their officers was done, Police Chief Ron Campurciani, who was also paired to shop with one of the children, shared a few words expressing his appreciation for all who were there. He credited Miglin for making the event run so smoothly and gave thanks for each of the officers.

“I can tell you that what we have here in Mooresville is really very special. These officers really love their community,” Campurciani said.

After the pairing was completed, each officer and child had their picture taken and then it was time to load the vans and head out. A special police escort, complete with lights and sirens, was given as they made their way to Target. Upon arrival and a group photo, the excited crowd entered and began their shopping.

One child, with a big smile, said, “We’re here!!”

The children, with help from their officers and volunteers, searched up and down the aisles of toys and clothes for those special gifts, and Santa, who accompanied the group to Target, checked the progress of each of the shoppers to see what goodies they were finding.