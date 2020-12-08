Brown, Neader join Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Iredell County has a few new smiling faces on the board of commissioners, but it was a little harder to see them behind the masks they wore on Monday as they were sworn in.
Melissa Neader and Scottie Brown joined the board, along with incumbent Gene Houpe, as they were sworn in on Monday after being elected in November.
After going through the election process, they were glad to now officially be in their roles as county commissioners, or in Houpe's case, bring reaffirmed in that position.
“It’s real. It’s very real and it’s time and I’m excited to the opportunity to serve,“ Neader said.
Iredell County Resident Senior Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite handled the duties of swearing in the new members while their family, friends, and other Iredell County elected officials looked on. Neader and Brown joined Houpe, James Mallory, and Marvin Norman as the county commission moves forward into a new year and challenges both old and new.
“It’s exciting. It’s a new stage we are going into. Times are different with the pandemic and other things, the economic challenges we have, new people coming on for the first time in several years, I look forward to it. I look forward to serving the people,” Houpe said.
He said the challenges of the pandemic, especially the economic ones, will be one of the commission’s focuses. He said he hopes as well that his position on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners will allow him to get Iredell’s concerns heard both in Raleigh and in Washington. He said the previous Paycheck Protection Plan loan programs weren’t focused enough on small businesses that needed that money the most.
Support Local Journalism
“Those packages didn’t help all the small businesses that it was intended to help. It’s time for them to stop playing politics,” Houpe said.
Before Monday’s swearing-in, Neader would have been exclusively one of those small business owners Houpe was speaking of, but now as the vice chairwoman on the commission, she hopes to bring her experiences in to help other small businesses women and men as well. As an owner of five local McDonald’s, she believes that prepared her with working with people as she takes public office for the first time.
“I’ve served the public before, I know what it’s like having people come at you at a high rate of speed and they’re concerned and upset, with all the emotions. I’m ready for that. It’s an opportunity to serve folks and take that to the next level,” Neader said.
New commissioner Brown also knows a thing or two about running a business as well as the as the owner of Zootastic Park. He hasn’t lost his sense of humor either after being elected to public office for the first time.
“Working for election is hard work, I think being a county commissioner will be easier,” Brown said.
Joking aside, he believes his business experience will be an asset as well. He said he hired a manager to handle the day-to-day operations at Zootastic and is focused on his new role as a commissioner.
“I’m here to serve the people... I’m in this for the long haul.”
He said as a conservative man running a conservative business operation, he can help make sure the commission saves money and still gets its work done the right way.
Neader and Brown replace outgoing members Ken Robertson and Thomas Bowles. The outgoing members both expressed their confidence in the new and current members of the commission. Houpe said while he looks forward to the new members joining, he was appreciative of the support and kind words from the outgoing members.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.