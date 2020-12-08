Brown, Neader join Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Iredell County has a few new smiling faces on the board of commissioners, but it was a little harder to see them behind the masks they wore on Monday as they were sworn in.

Melissa Neader and Scottie Brown joined the board, along with incumbent Gene Houpe, as they were sworn in on Monday after being elected in November.

After going through the election process, they were glad to now officially be in their roles as county commissioners, or in Houpe's case, bring reaffirmed in that position.

“It’s real. It’s very real and it’s time and I’m excited to the opportunity to serve,“ Neader said.

Iredell County Resident Senior Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite handled the duties of swearing in the new members while their family, friends, and other Iredell County elected officials looked on. Neader and Brown joined Houpe, James Mallory, and Marvin Norman as the county commission moves forward into a new year and challenges both old and new.

“It’s exciting. It’s a new stage we are going into. Times are different with the pandemic and other things, the economic challenges we have, new people coming on for the first time in several years, I look forward to it. I look forward to serving the people,” Houpe said.