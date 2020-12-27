Brown, Neader new faces on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners

Scottie Brown and Melissa Neader knew they would win in their bids to join the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, as there were only three candidates, along with incumbent Gene Houpe, vying for the positions. Once the three won the Republican primary in March, it was merely a matter of who would have to run for election in 2022 if they finished last among the three.

However, both Neader (63,666 votes) and Brown (61,377) beat out Houpe in the race, meaning they both earned 4-year terms. Houpe was elected to a 2-year term by virtue of his third place finish.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Brown and Neader bring their business backgrounds to the commission, with Brown owning Zootastic Park and Neader running five local McDonald's restaurants.

“I think the biggest thing is I’m a businessman and people are tired of politicians,” Brown said in March.

“I’ve served the public before, I know what it’s like having people come at you at a high rate of speed and they’re concerned and upset, with all the emotions. I’m ready for that. It’s an opportunity to serve folks and take that to the next level,” Neader said after she was sworn in earlier this month.

Brown and Neader replaced commissioners Tommy Bowles and Ken Robertson. Neither sought reelection. Neader was the first woman elected to the Board of Commissioners since Renee Griffith won a two-year term in 2012.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL