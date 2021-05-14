 Skip to main content
Budget proposal maintains current tax rate
top story

Budget proposal maintains current tax rate

Editor’s note: This is the first part of the Tribune’s recap of Mooresville’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget. 

      Town Manager Randy Hemann presented a recommended $121.6 million fiscal year 2021-22 balanced budget to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners during the first of two budget workshops held May 12.

The proposed draft budget is a reflection of the town’s vision, mission and values, Hemann told the board and town staff gathered at the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Wednesday. The town’s mission includes “building for the future,” Hemann said. “We’re also, I think, making a really good effort to enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens,” he said. “And, we do that by providing high-quality municipal services and directing well-planned growth and development.”

The draft budget proposal maintains the same ad valorem, or property, tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation the town has enjoyed for the past 14 years, Hemann said. The proposed budget also includes funding for the construction of Liberty Park Phase II, the design and construction of the Mooresville Skate Park, the funding of the Mooresville Public Library West Branch, a new fire truck, 21 new full-time positions and a three percent merit increase, Hemann said.

Each fiscal year runs July 1-June 30. Hemann will likely present the finalized budget to the Board of Commissioners in June. No date has been set for a public hearing on the budget but it must be approved and adopted by the board by June 30.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget is approximately $5 million less than the previous year’s fiscal year budget totaling $126.5 million, but this year’s proposed General Fund total, at $78.7 million, is up 11 percent from last year. That’s about $8 million more in the General Fund in this budget compared to last year because of town growth. The General Fund makes up nearly two-thirds of the proposed budget and accounts for all governmental services and town financial resources.

“Growth has really helped us a community to be able do the things we are doing right now…We are blessed with growth and I know there are issues that come with growth but this time of year especially, it’s a blessing to have that growth and be able to do the things we want to do as a community,” Hemann said.

In the proposed budget, the General Fund will also provide funding for expenditures including non-capital equipment, supplies and a personnel increase at Fire Station 6; a Downtown Transportation Study; a Traffic Unit Feasibility Study; the Design Completion and Environmental Documentation for the East-West Connector Phase II; non-capital equipment, supplies, utilities and personnel increase at the Mooresville Public Library West Branch; requested positions in various town departments to accommodate town growth; capital outlay; and debt service.

Revenue sources for the General Fund include ad valorem, or property taxes, state-shared revenues, sales taxes, permits and fees. The town’s forecast property tax revenue in the proposed budget is up 6.5 percent from last year totaling $48.3 million. The projected value reflects a net growth factor of 5.4 percent compared to last fiscal year, Hemann said.

By the numbers

PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENTAL BUDGETS

Park services

$1.8 million, down $127,991 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Picnic shelters and restroom roof replacements at Bellingham and North Main parks

Position reclassification FY21- Park Services supervisor - cemeteries and streetscape

Natural Resource Management Plan - Bellingham Park

Recreation Administration

$1.3 million, down $17,860 million from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Position reclassification FY21 - marketing coordinator (from Selma Burke custodial position)

Golf operations review plan

Moor Park improvement

Replacement of 15-passenger van - Winnie Hooper Center

Athletic Services

$773,158, down $365 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Reclassification of position - therapeutic recreation specialist

Tennis court resurfacing at Bellingham Park

CHARLES MACK CITIZEN CENTER AND PERFORMANCE ARTS CENTER

$1.4 million, down $3,065 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

HVAC replacement

Lighting fixture updates

Performing Arts programs - Our Town Stage and MPAC

Winnie Hooper Center

$277,818 up $5,340 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Fence replacement

War Memorial Center

$551,167, up $45,115 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Facility repairs including windows and ADA compliant restrooms

Talbert Center

$411,482, up $32,255 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Gym floor resurfacing

Selma Burke Center:

$393,583, down $56,552 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Gym roof

Reclassification of open custodian position to marketing coordinator in Park Services FY21

Special Facilities

$99,981, down $31,952 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Lowe’s YMCA Partnership - swim lessons

GOLF OPERATIONS

$1.8 million, down $42,329 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Greens roller

Greens topdresser

LIBRARY ADMINISTRATION

$3.3 million, up $593,167 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Main branch of library - operating expenses remained flat

Relocation of Art Depot and museum expenditures to Non-Department

West Side Branch (requested personnel of five full-time positions and four part-time positions)

West Branch capital investment

PLANNING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

$1.6 million, up $228,168 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

GIS staff relocated to Planning in FY21

Requested position - assistant director (1/2 year)

Added code compliance officer midyear FY21

Mooresville Downtown Commission Grant program

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT FUND

$1.1 million, up $350,702

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Draw down of past grant funds

Mills Avenue town home project $240,000

Critical home repair $85,000

Single-family home construction

First-time homebuyer down payment assistance

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION

$4.7 million, up $991,022 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Requested position - deputy TI director

Requested position - administrative specialist

Fire training center and Fire Station 6 (non-capital equipment and capital technology equipment)

Police headquarters (non-capital equipment and capital technology equipment)

Technology and Innovation Governance Committee request- scored high priority

LOGICKULL and NEXTREQUEST (Public records request tracking software)

ACE K9 (police department)

First due (fire department)

Initial phase of Town Hall network upgrades

COMMUNICATION AND MARKETING

$465,721, up $51,801 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Branding services

Website redesign

LEGAL

$503,309, down $150,272 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Decrease in outside legal services (funds relocated to Risk Management)

Transitioned from part-time assistance to full-time staff

FINANCE

$2.7 million, up $50,599 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Iredell County tax collections/assessing services

NCDMV collection fees

Government Finance Offices Association

HUMAN RESOURCES

$2.1 million, up $616,866 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Relocation of Employees Assistance

Relocation of Retirees Insurance

Employee training opportunities

Slight increase in wellness contract

RISK MANAGEMENT

$1.7 million, up $148,610 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

ADA transition planning and improvement

Environmental compliance evaluation and program development

Relocation of legal claims processing into risk management budget

NON-DEPARTMENT

$3.1 million, up $1.2 million from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Economic development

Moore Avenue pedestrian improvements design

Mazeppa Road flyover design

Relocation of outside-agency funding

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

$315,800, down $20,468 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Relocation of Employees Assistance

Relocation of Retirees Insurance

Non-department changes

MANAGER’S OFFICE

$802,917, down $70,746 from last year

PLAN HIGHLIGHTS

Diversity and Inclusion Task Force

Summer interns

Mural project

Town Hall annex design

