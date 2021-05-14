Budget proposal maintains current tax rate

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget is approximately $5 million less than the previous year’s fiscal year budget totaling $126.5 million, but this year’s proposed General Fund total, at $78.7 million, is up 11 percent from last year. That’s about $8 million more in the General Fund in this budget compared to last year because of town growth. The General Fund makes up nearly two-thirds of the proposed budget and accounts for all governmental services and town financial resources.

“Growth has really helped us a community to be able do the things we are doing right now…We are blessed with growth and I know there are issues that come with growth but this time of year especially, it’s a blessing to have that growth and be able to do the things we want to do as a community,” Hemann said.

In the proposed budget, the General Fund will also provide funding for expenditures including non-capital equipment, supplies and a personnel increase at Fire Station 6; a Downtown Transportation Study; a Traffic Unit Feasibility Study; the Design Completion and Environmental Documentation for the East-West Connector Phase II; non-capital equipment, supplies, utilities and personnel increase at the Mooresville Public Library West Branch; requested positions in various town departments to accommodate town growth; capital outlay; and debt service.

Revenue sources for the General Fund include ad valorem, or property taxes, state-shared revenues, sales taxes, permits and fees. The town’s forecast property tax revenue in the proposed budget is up 6.5 percent from last year totaling $48.3 million. The projected value reflects a net growth factor of 5.4 percent compared to last fiscal year, Hemann said.