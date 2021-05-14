Budget proposal maintains current tax rate

Editor’s note: This is the first part of the Tribune’s recap of Mooresville’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
Town Manager Randy Hemann presented a recommended $121.6 million fiscal year 2021-22 balanced budget to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners during the first of two budget workshops held May 12.
The proposed draft budget is a reflection of the town’s vision, mission and values, Hemann told the board and town staff gathered at the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Wednesday. The town’s mission includes “building for the future,” Hemann said. “We’re also, I think, making a really good effort to enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens,” he said. “And, we do that by providing high-quality municipal services and directing well-planned growth and development.”
The draft budget proposal maintains the same ad valorem, or property, tax rate of 58 cents per $100 valuation the town has enjoyed for the past 14 years, Hemann said. The proposed budget also includes funding for the construction of Liberty Park Phase II, the design and construction of the Mooresville Skate Park, the funding of the Mooresville Public Library West Branch, a new fire truck, 21 new full-time positions and a three percent merit increase, Hemann said.
Each fiscal year runs July 1-June 30. Hemann will likely present the finalized budget to the Board of Commissioners in June. No date has been set for a public hearing on the budget but it must be approved and adopted by the board by June 30.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget is approximately $5 million less than the previous year’s fiscal year budget totaling $126.5 million, but this year’s proposed General Fund total, at $78.7 million, is up 11 percent from last year. That’s about $8 million more in the General Fund in this budget compared to last year because of town growth. The General Fund makes up nearly two-thirds of the proposed budget and accounts for all governmental services and town financial resources.
“Growth has really helped us a community to be able do the things we are doing right now…We are blessed with growth and I know there are issues that come with growth but this time of year especially, it’s a blessing to have that growth and be able to do the things we want to do as a community,” Hemann said.
In the proposed budget, the General Fund will also provide funding for expenditures including non-capital equipment, supplies and a personnel increase at Fire Station 6; a Downtown Transportation Study; a Traffic Unit Feasibility Study; the Design Completion and Environmental Documentation for the East-West Connector Phase II; non-capital equipment, supplies, utilities and personnel increase at the Mooresville Public Library West Branch; requested positions in various town departments to accommodate town growth; capital outlay; and debt service.
Revenue sources for the General Fund include ad valorem, or property taxes, state-shared revenues, sales taxes, permits and fees. The town’s forecast property tax revenue in the proposed budget is up 6.5 percent from last year totaling $48.3 million. The projected value reflects a net growth factor of 5.4 percent compared to last fiscal year, Hemann said.