Building a Bigger Table campaign raises $2.8M in first 45 days of campaign

FeedNC’s “Building a Bigger Table” capital campaign, which quietly launched May 1, has already exceeded $2.8 million in lead gifts toward its $5.5 million base goal. Thus far, 44 donors have responded, pledging their support for a new facility that will greatly increase FeedNC’s food pantry, workforce development, and community services.

“We are so encouraged by this early response,” said FeedNC Executive Director Lara Ingram. “And the wonderful work of our campaign team -- especially its leaders, Sara White and Jack Donoghue.”

For her part, White gives the credit to the organization’s years-long planning effort. “FeedNC has invested so much in understanding the community’s needs, creating programs that make a real difference, and planning a new facility that will make those programs stronger. We know, in Mooresville alone, more than 9,000 people are food-challenged. Three thousand of those who need help are children. FeedNC’s donors recognize the need for this facility, the promise of it -- and they want to help.”

