Building a foundation: Being a foster parent offers challenges and rewards

Along with the love, the Copfers work to build a foundation for their child. As active church members, Leigh said their Christian faith plays a large role in that, but working with their child from an 11-year-old until now has provided examples of healthy relationships in their child’s life was one of the first steps.

“One of the things that we have found with fostering children is the simple foundation that the majority of parents lay down for their children at a young age is not usually done when they go into foster care,” Leigh said. That’s to be expected with the trauma a child has faced in their young lives, but an important first step none the less, Leigh said. “Those are really the big obstacles that we have found that we come up against is because they’re in such a survival mode for so long in their life that it’s hard to kind of let those guards down and be willing to trust and learn the things that they need to learn to be able to go out into the world and be successful.”

But while there are challenges, part of how that is done, Leigh said, is the examples set as they’re brought into the home and join with the family in the regular parts of life. She said grace is one of the most important tools for her and reminding herself that there’s a reason why it’s hard for a foster child to trust them as a parent.