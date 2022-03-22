Building a legacy: Man's hobby now helping others, one hammer at a time

When John Harry Barger retired from Drexel Heritage, a local furniture maker in Hildebran, he took on a new hobby restoring and repairing old hammers. He started by varnishing them and fixing and staining any damaged handles. Over time, people took notice of his hobby and began donating their own hammers to him to make sure these valuable tools could find their way back to others who needed them.

When he was done fixing up a hammer, he would hang it on his shed’s wall and admire his work. By the time he passed away in 2018, he had refurbished more than 3,000 hammers over his lifetime. As his son, Jerry Barger, began to heal from the loss of his dad, he decided to donate some of the hammers to The Hospice Resale Shop in Hickory since proceeds from the shop benefit Carolina Caring, where his dad spent his final days.

“Carolina Caring took such great care of my dad,” said Jerry. I could think of no better place to donate his hammers. My hope is that the sale of his hammers will help someone else get the hospice care they need.”

With each purchase of a refurbished hammer, people in the community are able to help generate funds for those who need hospice care but cannot afford to pay for services.