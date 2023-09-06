There’s something special about the music traditions of Appalachia. Whether it be the delicate sound of the mountain dulcimer, the haunting lilt of a ballad singer’s voice, the catchy fiddle or banjo tune that makes you want to dance, or the full sound of a bluegrass band brining their all, the music gets into one’s heart and soul and helps us feel connected to community and the past.

Since 1985, the Music In the Mountains Folk Festival has showcased and honored local and regional traditional music and musicians right here in Yancey County and the 2023 event is coming right up.

Join Toe River Arts on Sept. 16, at Homeplace Beer Company & Hog Hollow Pizza in Burnsville for an afternoon of workshops, traditional craft vendors and an evening filled with Appalachian music.

The 2023 festival honorees are Joyce Johnson and Denise Cook in appreciation for their dedication to the Music In the Mountains Festival since its earliest days.

The pair are being honored for bringing local, traditional mountain music to the forefront of the event and helping to create a wonderful way to celebrate and promote this important part of the regional cultural heritage.

This year’s event kicks off with afternoon workshops from 2:30-3:30 p.m. These intimate workshops, taught by Appalachian legends, will give the participants an introduction to ballad singing, flatfooting or mountain dulcimer. The workshop fee is $30 per person. Space is limited so be sure to register online at https://toeriverarts.org/the-journey/the-events/music-in-the-mountains-2022/ to reserve your spot.

Workshops are: Ballad singing with Donna Ray Norton; Flatfooting with Phil Jamison; and Mountain dulcimer with Don Pedi.

From 4-8 p.m. visitors can shop with local artists in the traditional craft market. There will be basketry, lute dulcimers, woodwork, pottery and more.

On the stage from 5-8 p.m. Phil Jamison emcee. will be behind the mic, the line-up includes emerging musicians Newfound Gap, ballad singer Donna Ray Norton, old time musicians Roger Howell and Jerry Sutton, and Carolina Bluegrass Style.

Suggested donation for attending is $15.

Commemorative T-shirts, tank tops or hoodies are being sold through the Bonfire fundraising site which you can access through this link: https://www.bonfire.com/music-in-the-mountains-2023/

If you would like to be an event sponsor or make a donation directly to the event, please contact Alena Applerose, Toe River Arts community outreach coordinator at alena@toeriverarts.org or by phone 828-765-0520.