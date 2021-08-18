Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn’s staff, Genny Spencer and Linda Speaks, recently released butterflies in honor and remembrance of those who were lost to COVID during a special service. Anna Wilson, Rock Barn’s executive director, spoke about how butterflies are a symbol for change, as they go through metamorphosis and eventually emerge from their cocoon with new, beautiful wings. She praised their team, who went through their own sort of metamorphosis during the past year having to adapt to ever changing guidelines to help residents through the tough times, as well as navigating through many other unexpected challenges. And now, they are beginning to come out on the other side. During the service, Catawba Valley Living and Carolina Caring staff members shared ways of coping with grief due to COVID. Wilson spoke about how letting go is an important part in the process. Carolina Caring Bereavement Counselor Annette Walker read a poem to acknowledge that those who passed are always a part of us through remembrance, and Chaplain Bruce Dayton read scripture and shared comforting words.
Butterflies released in memory of those lost during COVID
