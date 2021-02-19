 Skip to main content
Buy Friday dinners to support LAMB

The Knights of Columbus Local Council 7406 traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. COVID restrictions will prevent that this year. Instead, the council has teamed up with Showmars in Mooresville to support the LAMB Program (Least Among My Brethren), which helps people with intellectual disabilities.

For every person who mentions LAMB when buying a Friday fish dinner or any other food item on the menu at the Showmars Mooresville location during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause.

To help support LAMB by getting Friday fish dinners or any other menu item at Showmars, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, call 704-662-3383 and be sure to mention the purchase is to support LAMB. Each is encouraged to share this event with friends and neighbors.

The dates for the Friday fish dinners helping to benefit LAMB are Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, and April 2.

For additional information about LAMB, visit https://www.lambnc.org/.

