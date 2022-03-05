Buy Friday Lenten meals to support LAMB

The Knights of Columbus local council traditionally holds Friday fish dinners during Lent to raise money for charities. COVID restrictions prevent that this year.

Instead, the council has teamed up again with Showmars to support the LAMB (Least Among My Brethren) Foundation, which supports people with intellectual disabilities in North Carolina. Much of the funds raised from this effort will support Exceptional Children programs in Mooresville area schools.

For every person who mentions LAMB when buying lunch or dinner at the Mooresville Showmars on a Friday during Lent, the restaurant will donate a portion of the sale to this worthy cause.

Help support LAMB and get your Friday meal (fish or not) at Showmars, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville. Be sure to mention your purchase goes to support LAMB.

For more details about LAMB, visit https://www.lambnc.org.