Cadence artists exhibit work at Mooresville Arts

Not only was the artwork at the gallery, but the artists themselves dropped in for the special event and each had their picture taken with their own artistic creation. Family members were also on hand to support and cheer on their loved ones.

While for some of the residents painting was a new venture, for others, it was a craft they had enjoyed participating in previously. That was the case for Grace O’Brien, who said she used to paint as well as do glass work. Her painting of a cherry tree was one she just thought of and painted, she said with a smile.

Painting was new to Frances Paganessi as her daughter, Tiny Pyykkoren, said her mom, at the age of 95, hadn’t painted before, but she really liked her mom’s paining of a skier. When asked if she had ever skied, she noted that she used to cross country ski.

Anne Mason’s painting of musical instruments came from her memory too, she said, as she reflected on her musical background. A classical musician, Mason said she played violin, viola and piano and has performed in the symphony, in quartets and has entered contests as well. Her son is also a musician, she noted, as he is a bass player.

After all the artists and their families had a chance to look at the exhibit, they took the opportunity to visit and view some of the other pieces of art in the gallery.