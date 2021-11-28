Cadence artists exhibit work at Mooresville Arts

The Mooresville Arts hosted a grand opening event and reception Nov. 19 from 5-9 p.m. at the gallery on West Center Avenue.
A large crowd mingled around the various rooms of the gallery listening to music and looking at the various pieces of artwork, ranging from paintings of multiple media to wood turned pieces, jewelry and more.
In one area of the gallery, an exhibit was on display with pieces of artwork created by residents at Cadence Assisted Living Center in Mooresville. Amy Neman, resident lifestyle director at Cadence Mooresville, entered the residents’ work into the Mooresville Art Show, and all of their artwork was chosen for display.
Each artist not only created the paintings, but they donated them to Mooresville Arts, where they were available for purchase with all the proceeds benefiting the gallery. Before an hour into the event had passed several of the pieces had already sold.
Along with the paintings, a sign was posted from Mooresville Arts thanking the artists at Cadence Assisted Living Center for participating in the Local Colors Exhibit and Fundraiser, along with a list of their names.
Artists from Cadence who participated were James “Rooster” Brown, Rose Calcagno, Nancy Hall, Betty Kornegay, Helen Lyerly, Anne Mason, Jacqueline Moran, Amy Newman, Grace O’Brien, Frances Paganessi and Carolyn Scruggs.
Not only was the artwork at the gallery, but the artists themselves dropped in for the special event and each had their picture taken with their own artistic creation. Family members were also on hand to support and cheer on their loved ones.
While for some of the residents painting was a new venture, for others, it was a craft they had enjoyed participating in previously. That was the case for Grace O’Brien, who said she used to paint as well as do glass work. Her painting of a cherry tree was one she just thought of and painted, she said with a smile.
Painting was new to Frances Paganessi as her daughter, Tiny Pyykkoren, said her mom, at the age of 95, hadn’t painted before, but she really liked her mom’s paining of a skier. When asked if she had ever skied, she noted that she used to cross country ski.
Anne Mason’s painting of musical instruments came from her memory too, she said, as she reflected on her musical background. A classical musician, Mason said she played violin, viola and piano and has performed in the symphony, in quartets and has entered contests as well. Her son is also a musician, she noted, as he is a bass player.
After all the artists and their families had a chance to look at the exhibit, they took the opportunity to visit and view some of the other pieces of art in the gallery.