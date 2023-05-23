Cadence Mooresville has been recognized by “U.S. News & World Report” as a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community. The ratings offer a look at the best senior living communities across the United States, to assist older adults and their loved ones when researching and choosing the right senior living community for them.

For 2023-24 Best Senior Living, U.S. News rated each community on several criteria, including resident and family members’ satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value, and other services and amenities provided by the community.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Best Assisted Living Community by the ‘U.S. News & World Report’,” said Executive Director Amy Newman. “Cadence Mooresville is committed to providing support with kindness, compassion and expertise. Many of our residents are nature lovers and are able to enjoy the beauty of Lake Norman on our scenic campus. Just last year residents and team members worked together to achieve recognition from the National Wildlife Federation and have our community become a Certified Wildlife Habitat.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,000 communities in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’ statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered between April 2022 and November 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

“For the second consecutive year, U.S. News is providing in-depth information to help potential residents and their loved ones find the best place to help meet their needs,” said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of health care at U.S. News. “Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided.”

Cadence Mooresville is located at 198 E Waterlynn Road, Mooresville.

For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestSeniorLiving.