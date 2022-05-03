 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Camp Invention coming to Langtree Charter Academy

  • 0
Camp_Marble_016 high res.jpg

A student takes part in a project at Camp Marble.

 Photo used with permission

Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Langtree Charter Academy the week of June 6.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-sixth to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment. In the unprecedented times that we are all experiencing, with “unfinished learning” and other challenges due to COVID-19, these lessons and opportunities for fun ways to learn are even more valuable.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Hall of Famers. This year’s Explore program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

People are also reading…

Robotic Aquatics™: Children will dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants, and take their new friend home in a mini tank.

NIHF’s The Attic™: Campers will combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.

Spacecation™: Children will discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.

Marble Arcade™: Campers will experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.

The new Camp Invention program for 2022 has been developed with safety in mind. Programs will follow state and local guidelines to help provide a healthy, safe and fun environment.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.

More Information

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.9 million children, and 210,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. Regional program sponsors include the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Nordson Corporation Foundation, and General Motors.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits Ala. plant making weapons for Ukraine