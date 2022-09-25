Camp provides safe place for grieving children

Carolina Caring will offer Brighter Days Fall Camp for youth ages eight through 16 who have lost someone close to them Oct. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Keystone Overlook, located on the nonprofit’s campus at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton.

In this free, outdoor camp, grieving children will be invited to connect with nature and the changing seasons. This approach is designed to help them understand the concept of death and allow them to process the complex emotions they may be experiencing.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To register, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.