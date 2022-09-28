Cancer support group meeting set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly cancer support group the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A and B with the next meeting scheduled for Oct. 19.

The cancer support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and it provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served.

For more information about the support group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, by calling 704-660-4859 or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.