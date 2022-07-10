Cancer support group set to meet

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A and B. The date for the next group meeting is July 20.

The Cancer Support Group is open to everyone with registration encouraged but not required. It will provide education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served.

For more information about the group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, by calling her at 704-660-4859 or by email at Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.