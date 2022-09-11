Cancer support group to meet

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A and B. The date for the next group meeting is Sept. 21.
The cancer support group is open to everyone with registration encouraged but not required and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served.
For information about the cancer support group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.