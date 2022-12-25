Cancer support group to meet

Cancer support
group to meetLake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. This group meets in hospital classrooms A & B. The date for the next cancer support group is Jan. 18.
The group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required, and provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served.
For more information, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or contact Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach at 704-660-4859, or email Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.