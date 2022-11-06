 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cancer support meeting set

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center hosts a monthly cancer support group that meets the third Wednesday of every month at 11:45 a.m. The group meets in hospital classrooms A & B, with the next meeting planned for Nov. 16.

The support group is open to everyone, with registration encouraged but not required. It provides education and support to cancer survivors and their families. A free lunch is served.

For more information about the group, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events or call Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach, at 704-660-4859 or by email at Mitzie.McCurdy@lnrmc.com.

