Candidate Questionnaire — Board of County Commissioners

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Bert Connolly

Education: Wilkes Community College; Mitchell Community College; North Carolina Justice Academy

Employment: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office — chief deputy

Government experience: For almost the past 30 years I have been a full-time law enforcement officer, I’m presently the chief deputy of administration for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and also serve as the jail administrator. Over the past 18 years I have been responsible for finances of the sheriff’s office and detention center, writing budgets, procurement, and logistics. Being directly involved in the construction from the beginning of the new detention facility I know very well the planning, liability, and forethought that is required for such large capital projects and keeping those projects within the funding allocations.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Facebook: Bert Connolly for County Commissioner

Why are you running for office?

To make sure Iredell County government stays on solid financial ground, provide the best services possible for our present-future residents, businesses, companies, and industries. We must maintain a safe county, have solid schools, limited government, and a county we can all be proud of by calling our home. I’ve seen way too many of our elected leaders worry only about themselves and not the people, we need people in office that aren’t afraid to call things for what they are, fix the problems, and follow the oaths and Constitution they are sworn to uphold. This is why I am running for county commissioner!

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

The biggest challenge is clearly the residential growth. With the residential growth comes the need for more schools, more county services, more traffic on our already congested roads, and the list goes on. We must address some of the uncontrolled residential growth in areas that the roads, schools, and infrastructure is already maxed or almost maxed out. Waiting till we have a problem is not the answer, looking ahead and planning ahead is the only way we will maintain a low tax rate and meet the demand for services in the present and future. The present kick the can down the roadway of thinking is not working!

While some gains were made in schools, a number rank average or below the state average. How can the county assist local school boards in the effort to raise grades?

While the statutory obligation of operating the schools falls on the two school boards the county commissioners are statutorily obligated to the funding of the schools. School funding is a huge portion of the county budget each year, schools are not cheap to build, nor operate, but the investment is critical for not only the survival of Iredell County but also for our great nation. My suggestion would be for the school boards and county commissioners to have a sit down with not only school administrators but that also of the teachers and staff that work in these schools and ask them what is working and what is not. We must also include our parents in these discussions, we must all work together for the best solutions to the problems. I hear it weekly of kids falling through the cracks in our schools and see it daily in the law enforcement profession of people who are arrested and charged with crimes and often wonder what if someone had just invested a little more time and effort when that person was younger maybe the life choices would have been different. Some of the problems come from laws and directives in Raleigh, political agendas, and the career politician driving the ship in Raleigh creating ridiculous standards and regulations that our school systems must follow. To help with that we need to hold our state elected leaders accountable and ensure ridiculous mandates and red tape are cut out of the system so we can focus on what education really is and that to educate not complicate. We have a much better chance of changing things for the better if all three boards are united against the political machine in Raleigh and get other counties to do the same. We must also provide better recreational opportunities for our children, anyone that has school aged children or grandchildren know full well the struggle of finding sports fields to play on is almost impossible. While some progress has been made and some on the way we can stand to do much better.

How can the county provide services for a growing population, and is a change in the tax rate needed to fund that?

The county has its work cut out for it, most county departments are short-staffed, and constantly battle with high turnover. Iredell has been known for the last couple of years of being the training ground for other government agencies and that has to change if we wish to provide high quality services to our residents that they deserve. The county has to do a better job at retaining county staff, this is even more difficult, especially in today’s job market, but the county provides very critical services, and these services must be provided. To accomplish keeping the present and future growth covered with services we must have a diversified tax base of residential, commercial, and industrial properties. This diversification is imperative to keeping a low tax rate.

Outside of tax incentives, what can the board of commissioners do to bring in businesses to Iredell County that pay a living wage?

Keep the tax rate as low as possible, limit the government and bureaucratic hoops that new businesses have to jump through. We must also maintain good schools, safe place to operate a business, safe place to live, not sit in traffic for hours each day, demand our fair share of road improvements from Raleigh, and most importantly keep the businesses we presently have here in the county.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

Zero, it’s about the people not that of a political agenda. Iredell County was founded in 1788, look at all the things this county has seen since then, to make sure Iredell stays on solid ground we must put people first and what’s best for the county. We must follow the Constitution and not some political agenda of a career politician or want to be politician.

Michelle Goree

Education: BA in sociology/criminal justice

Employment: 20 years of service with the State Government

Government experience: 17 years of experience in social services managing programs such as Medicaid, Snap, and TANF. I also have experience working in the penal system (corrections/detention).

Family, civic associations: Widowed/mother of two children/ two grandchildren

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: https://www.facebook.com/cottonaffair.cottonaffair

Why are you running for office?

I am running for county commissioner because I want to be an instrument of change. I want to bring my experience in social services and criminal justice and build a more cohesive way of life to this unbalanced county.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

The biggest challenge for Iredell county is balancing this economic system,. Inflation has begun to take a toll on the poor. Affordable housing disparities are causing a rise in homelessness. We need balance now. As working class citizens we should be Guaranteed shelter food and clothing on any level of income.

While some gains were made in schools, a number rank average or below the state average. How can the county assist local school boards in the effort to raise grades?

We owe it to our school system to lend a listening ear when they need to be heard and act when they say there is a problem to be fixed. Lack is the problem. It’s a domino effect. Balance is needed in all areas.

How can the county provide services for a growing population, and is a change in the tax rate needed to fund that?

The population isn’t the issue. The wages are the issue. We need to provide real living wages to this growing population.

Outside of tax incentives, what can the board of commissioners do to bring in businesses to Iredell County that pay a living wage?

Iredell County needs to stop bartering off its residents for companies to come here. Either they see us for the opportunities and richness that we hold or they don’t. We don’t ever water down the value of our residents.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I have always been a community activist. There was a need to represent and be heard. I sacrificed to have a seat at the table.

Gene Houpe

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University; Graduate of Statesville High School

Employment: Small business owner, retired law enforcement officer

Government experience: Currently serving in third term as a county commissioner, seeking my fourth Term

Family, civic associations: Married with five children. As a commissioner, I serve on two task forces: education and emergency services. I also serve on numerous boards and committees. One of those is the Airport Commission, alongside Steve Johnson from the Statesville City Council.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to continue providing experience, leadership, and stability on the Board of Commissioners. We have one of the top counties in the state of NC. I want to continue making Iredell County one of the premier counties for people to live, work, and raise our families.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

Continue to have balanced growth, work with the schools to ensure our graduates can meet the needs of business and industry’s employment needs, and continue supporting economic development. Being the only incumbent and the longest serving member on the board, if re-elected, my experience and leadership will be vital to continue navigating through the challenges of our economy and the rapid growth we are experiencing.

While some gains were made in schools, a number rank average or below the state average. How can the county assist local school boards in the effort to raise grades?

Our job is to provide a safe place for students to learn. It is not the job of the county commissioners to run the schools. The Board of Commissioners mainly supports the schools’ capital or building needs. We work with the schools and the sheriff to provide things like security measures such as school resource officers and camera systems. We have absolutely no authority to make or set policies for the schools or make suggestions for their curriculum or improvement. The school board is an elected body that sets their policies and oversees their performance.

How can the county provide services for a growing population, and is a change in the tax rate needed to fund that?

There is no need for the tax rate to change at this time. We can continue to provide quality services to our citizens as long as we have balanced growth and fiscal responsibility. We must make sure that commercial and industrial growth outpace residential growth. This helps keep our property tax rate low.

Outside of tax incentives, what can the board of commissioners do to bring in businesses to Iredell County that pay a living wage?

We must keep supporting our schools. It will not matter what we offer if we cannot provide an educated and trained work force. That is the key factor that businesses must have when deciding where to locate. The second factor that drives their decision is our low tax rate.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I am a Christian conservative. In this position, I believe fiscal responsibility is first and foremost. We have to continue pushing balanced and smart economic growth. I also believe in a government that is for, by, and of the people. With each decision that I make, I strive to do what is right for the citizens of this county and what will allow them to live freely, have the most money in their pockets, and have the best services possible.

Frank Johnson

Education: Myers Park HS ‘67; Belmont Abbey College ‘71 BS

Employment: Founder JMS Southeast Inc. JMS is a manufacturer of industrial temperature sensors with about 100 employees in Statesville NC www.jms-se.com.

President of Statesville Process Instruments, a manufacturer’s representative and distributor of Industrial automation and controls. www.statesvilleprocess.com. Founder and president Emma Rose Inc., an offshore fishing company at Ocean Isle Beach with two 45’ boats fishing the gulfstream for big game fish. I mowed lawns, flipped burgers, delivered newspapers, lifeguarded, and managed the Esso Social club at Lake Wylie (now Exxon) prior to graduation.

After graduation, I worked as dendritic and a salesperson for Bartlett Tree Experts. I came to Statesville with Rea Construction which was an asphalt paving company. I subsequently worked for Honeywell and Eaton Corp before starting JMS in 1980

Government experience: Served as board member for NCDOT, NCCCS and NC DoC Science Technology and Innovation Board

Family, civic associations: My five brothers and sister were raised in Gastonia with the community after my mother died when i was 5. I have been married for 51 years to Linda Farris Johnson from Wilson NC who worked as a teacher in Iredell County schools. Two children, Mitch Johnson JD, current president of JMS and Mary Catherine Martin who is the president of South Iredell HS PTA. I have five grandchildren, three in Iredell County Schools and two who attend NC School of Science and Math in Morganton.

My civic duties are varied: trustee: Belmont Abbey College, Belmont NC, Founding board member of the Statesville Family YMCA, director: Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, board member: Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens. board member: NC Department of Transportation

Board member: First Citizens Bank and Trust Co., board Member: Citizen’s South Bank, board member: Maryknoll Lay Missioners, Ossining NY, Lifetime Member of the Knights of Malta 12 year team captain for Rebuilding America in New Orleans LA (Katrina work), Volunteer Boat Captain, Holy Angels Nursery, Belmont NC, Team Will captain which was the largest fundraising team in the USA for the March of Dimes supporting premature births.

Linda and I initiated the Iredell County United Way Foundation for the Future.

I am currently active in the Statesville Rotary Club, The Mooresville Chamber, Statesville Chamber and St Therese Catholic Church In Mooresville.

Professional activities: Past senior member of ISA, past president of the Greenville SC section, past international vice president and board member. ISA is the world’s society for measurement and control, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Technical Society Activities:

Member — ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) E-20 committee

United States delegate — IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) WG-65-b committee

Member — ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) B-40, and PTC19.3 committees

Advisor — PIP (Process Industries Practices) pcete001, pcfte000, and pccte001.

Past chairman — ISA SP #1 committee, which has 5 sub-committees that are all related to temperature measurement.

Instructor, lecturer, and published author of several articles on industrial temperature measurement and calibration.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: www.johnsonforiredell.com https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonForIredell

Why are you running for office?

To add diversity to the conversation about the policies of our county government. I came to Iredell County as a young man 50 years ago with no family money or connections to the area. In 1980 I founded a manufacturing business here with four employees (now 100+) that now ranks as one of the very best in its industry. In 1985 I founded a sales business that has also succeeded. When you start and run a business every penny counts. But you cannot look only at the lowest cost alternative. Sometimes you have to look past cost and see what is best for the future.

The future of Iredell should include the very best our commissioner’s talents and our citizen’s hard earned money can provide. Imagination, and creativity are important aspects to consider in candidates and I do believe my talents will help. Working with the skilled employees of our county government is tantamount to a successful future. Working on the NCDOT I formed great relationships with the extremely talented staff and enjoyed working across party lines to effect positive change in areas long neglected.

I am also running because I want my family to continue on in this county. Just like so many Iredell farmers built houses on their land for their kids to help keep their loved ones close, I have an innate desire to keep my family here in this wonderful place and to make it even better. Opportunities are the key and I can help bring opportunities here. I commit to abiding by the decisions made by our board, to enhancing the public image of our board, to provide for effective citizen engagement, to assure that resources are used for their intended purposes and to let the staff do its job.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

Far and above everything else we are in the midst of a growth problem. Our taxes are low and we have been able to attract a lot of people. Underscore that with Lake Norman, proximity to two big cities, location midway between the beaches and the mountains, pristine real estate (and productive farms) in the northern end of the county, an airport with amenities second to none, and a virtuous population, we are a destination for residency. If you could stand on the top of the bridge at I-40 and 77 and look around 360 degrees for miles you might ask yourself; “What is wrong with this picture?” I would have to answer; “Not a durn thing!”

Growth is not necessarily a bad thing, but we have not coordinated as well as we should have with the NCDOT in securing commitments in writing for road improvements when these developments are approved. These improvements do not have to wait for someone to be killed before they are funded. They should be recognized by the NCDOT as that is required of that agency, and included in the expense of developing property. It is not right for the people living here to have to sacrifice for the sake of a developer’s pocketbook. Alignment of these relationships is a task I can do.

While some gains were made in schools, a number rank average or below the state average. How can the county assist local school boards in the effort to raise grades?

Through various activities, the purpose of our board is to provide attractive, convenient, and appealing communities. I would emphasize that we should, as much as we are able provide opportunities for purposeful, productive and prosperous lives. Education is the foundation for those qualities of life in Iredell. The policy of the elected school board is up to the voters and I sincerely hope and pray that we elect people who have the future of our students in their hearts. We need board members who will support the teachers toward getting the best for our children. My kids attended Iredell Schools and did well by them. My five grands are all in the IB program with two of them attending the NC School of Science and Math in Morganton. They would not be there had it not been for exceptional teachers supported by an administration guided by a board which has its eyes on its purpose and defined goals. As we move away from COVID, I hope the worst is over as far as polarity of ideals is concerned. This election is important. As a voter, I support candidates who are committed to education, not ideology. As a commissioner I will strongly support our schools.

How can the county provide services for a growing population, and is a change in the tax rate needed to fund that?

First and foremost, we need to make efficient use of the resources we are already have at our disposal. When I was on the NCDOT Board I looked at the budget and realized that we were only getting 85% of the money we sent to the federal government back to our state. That had been going on for years. When I checked, it was blamed on Terry Sanford for acquiescing to pressure to fund the big dig in Boston while NC was awarded some supplements for our tobacco industry. I got myself to Washington DC and set up a meeting with the US Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta and followed up with Elizabeth Dole. It was not long before the return to North Carolina increased to over 90% and thereafter became the minimum payback to any state. We need to get back what we put in and collect what we are owed. Our taxes pay for a lot in this county, but I am a strong proponent of bringing all we can from outside sources to help us fund what we need here. That might come from the state or from federal government.

Second, we need to pay attention to quality when making our spending decisions. I decided to get into this election when I saw the board voted to de-fund the bookmobile and spend $60,000 on cages with wheels to supposedly prevent voter fraud in Iredell County.

I cannot recall a single voter fraud case being prosecuted in Iredell County despite living here for 50 years. By contrast, I know people who directly benefit from educational programs like the book mobile. Illiteracy rates in the United States are estimated around 11%. Barbara Bush Foundation research shows that the difference between someone at level 1 (very little literacy) and level 3 (basic literacy) results in a difference in income of almost $24,000 per person per year.

Outside of tax incentives, what can the board of commissioners do to bring in businesses to Iredell County that pay a living wage?

As the founder of a decent sized local business or two, I know what we need to do. As a member of the NC Board of our state community college system and the Department of Commerce’s Board of Science Technology and Innovation, I was involved in the relocation of Honeywell to Charlotte, the startup of Corvid Industries and several other projects in our area. I have actively worked with the DoC’s and our regional recruiters to find out what it takes and how to get them planted here. This is repetitive, but recruiting is all about relationships. There have been superstars in this field in Iredell like RB Sloan, Larry Hedrick and Sara Haire Tice. In the last few years, our commissioners have not stood out in our recruiting efforts. Our local EDC is refocused, and I know that I can help them with this primary task. We need more than warehouses. We are a wonderful place and there is no reason on God’s green earth that we can’t be the place for the next billion dollar investment in NC.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I have never been a political person so to speak. This is my first campaign, ever. I have always supported and voted for the right person who I thought I could trust. That is how I got appointed to these 3 state boards. I voted for Republicans for president, governor, congress and just about all Republicans in Iredell elections. I know that is not saying much as there are hardly any Democrats on the ballot here in Iredell. I have told all the other candidates running for this office that I like to think I am running with them as opposed to running against them. I am looking forward to working with two of them. I have been told that I am a Republican disguised as a Democrat. I believe in capitalism 100%. I am a competitor. I am a tight budgeter. I do not put up with inefficiencies. I believe in a safe environment now and in the future. I think we owe this to the babies (and their babies to come) whom we are so intent on protecting. I do believe strongly in equal justice as I hope everyone does. I am a communitarian looking for and listening to the virtuous people of this County. God willing, I will follow through.

Brad J. Stroud Sr.

Education: Some College, Numerous Military Leadership courses

Employment: Retired, Director of Veteran Services; Retired, Active duty US Army 20 plus years. (senior non-commissioned officer)

Government experience: Director of Iredell County Veteran Services 20 years

Family, civic associations: Lifelong Iredell County resident, Past President Trinity Fire and Rescue Board, Past President North Carolina Association of County Veteran Service Officers, Purple Heart Homes, Charter Board Member, Member Pisgah United Methodist Church

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Facebook: Bradstroudsr, Email: Bradstroudsr@gmail.com

Why are you running for office?

I want continue to serve my community and help strengthen the voice of everyday citizens, by providing leadership that is based on common sense, common values while conducting county business with dignity, respect and grace

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

The growth and trying to keep it balanced with industrial, commercial and residential to help maintain a healthy tax base

While some gains were made in schools, a number rank average or below the state average. How can the county assist local school boards in the effort to raise grades?

Work with the local school board in attempt to identify programs, methods and funding with the intent to provide targeted additional support, assistance and resources to marginal and and underachieving schools. Work with local school board and the community to foster mentorship/peer support involvement in our schools

How can the county provide services for a growing population, and is a change in the tax rate needed to fund that?

We must all realize that services provided by Iredell County are supported and paid for by county taxes and revenue and that government is not isolated from inflation and increased prices. Commissioners are elected to set policy and approve the budget for Iredell County. The commissioner’s set the tax rate once each year and until all facts, requests and property assessments are submitted I cannot begin to address the issue of a tax rate change. While early indications show a potential marked increase in property values, we must ensure that our spending is both needed and justified and be good stewards for county funds and resources while providing first class services

Outside of tax incentives, what can the board of commissioners do to bring in businesses to Iredell County that pay a living wage?

I believe we can promote our location, climate, cultural diversity, large workforce and low property tax rate to attract new businesses We also need to work with municipalities to develop client ready sites so that when site consultants begin to search we have a site suitable for there needs

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

As a conservative, I will be looking at our budgets and spending as a taxpayer first and the impact of our spending and actions as a board. While at times it is awkward or difficult to define it is necessary that those seeking county funds must justify their requests.