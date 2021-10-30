Candidates for Mooresville mayor, commissioner discuss issues

Growth is the obvious answer to many folks. However, growth is inevitable and not always a bad thing. A town that does not grow, dies. You see that a lot in eastern North Carolina. Growth also creates more tax revenue to pay for operating the town. Costs of operations continually increase but the tax rate has stayed the same because of the additional tax revenue that growth has created. With no growth, operations costs would continue to increase, we would ultimately have to raise our tax rate to cover those costs. I am fighting hard to make sure that does not happen. As for infrastructure, a lot of people may not realize the majority of Roads are controlled by the State and not the Town. Managing this relationship is complex and it lags in development. We are chartered as a Dillon rule state and not a Home Rule State like South Carolina. This means we cannot charge impact fees for growth. The State DOT has $555M going towards improvements for 150, Brawley, Charlotte Highway, and Williamson Road. We need to hold them accountable for completing this work! Good paying jobs. Industrial jobs should not be our focus. The pay and benefits are not as good as higher-paying jobs in the Science, Technology, and Engineering industries. Crime associated with Growth. This concerns me. When I look around at Towns half our size, or even slightly larger, I see crime rates of 30 to 60% higher than Mooresville. We should feel safe walking around town or to stores at night. We cannot lose focus on this or it will be too late once we let it in. Affordable Housing. People sell land these days for a huge profit. The Developer buys it and unless it does not meet Town Ordnances, it is illegal to deny it. But then in order to offset the cost of the land, they build expensive housing. AND people are paying for it. But what about our Teachers, firefighters, and Police Officers? All the people that care for us and our children? We must find ways for them to afford housing in our Town.