Candidates for Mooresville mayor, commissioner discuss issues

A pair of at-large elections will make up the top of the ballot in Mooresville on Nov. 2. In the mayoral election, the incumbent Miles Atkins faces a challenge from local business owner Douglas Nesbitt while in the at-large commissioner race, incumbent Gary West is up against Michael Cabe.
The following is the candidate’s answers to a series of questions:
Mayor
Miles Atkins
Incumbent mayor of Mooresville, first elected in 2011
Why did you decide to run for mayor again?
I’m very fortunate and grateful to serve with a dedicated Town Board of Commissioners who share a common vision for Mooresville. The majority of whom were born and raised here and recognize the tremendous opportunities for our town to be the best of America’s best. We have worked well together over these past 10 years implementing plans, completing projects, and delivering results, such as expanded workforce development, community assets and amenities for all citizens, and programming for more inclusive resident engagement. Together we have made Mooresville a more enduring, connected, and innovative community. I want to continue to serve with this Town Board and the Executive Leadership Team at Town Hall to deliver more results that enhance the quality of life and standard of living for the residents of our community while pushing forward with the constantly evolving planning that aligns with our improved growth management strategy.
What is it that has kept you wanting to keep this position for over a decade?
I am passionate about the greater Mooresville community and believe we have made significant strides towards becoming a seamless town. A place where citizens in all neighborhoods enjoy safe streets, reliable infrastructure, and more opportunities for a better quality of life. I’ve been committed to providing community assets that are viable and accessible for the diverse needs of all residents. I’ve also shown steadfast dedication in ensuring public safety and devoted support to the first responders that keep Mooresville protected. Property taxes have not been raised since 2007. This is a result of prudent, conservative planning and fiscal management. The Town has absorbed debts without raising taxes: even though taxpayers voted and approved bonds that allow for taxes to be raised, the cost for the improved, enhanced quality of life has NEVER been passed on to the residents since I have been Mayor.
What are the most important issues you believe face Mooresville in the coming years?
Some of the biggest challenges facing the town of Mooresville are growth management, traffic congestion, transportation infrastructure, maintaining the quality of life, and attainable housing and healthcare. Balancing residential and commercial development and long-term infrastructure needs is complicated at our level, due to state regulations on local decision making. Working with the innovative results-driven and solutions-oriented public servants at Town Hall is crucial in keeping consistent with the goals, objectives, and priorities that have been established by the Town Board using strategic action plans.
What is your plan to address these issues?
NCDOT road projects have been pushed back across the state, so advocating for alternative methods such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill has been a priority of mine. If re-elected, the main objectives I hope to accomplish in working with the Town Manager and the Town Board of Commissioners include implementation of the Unified Development Ordinance in conjunction with the One Mooresville Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Plan that includes a Growth Management Framework; Downtown Redevelopment that includes residential and commercial development with an effective parking strategy; and development of an Accountable Care Community Strategy that serves as a new community health model by addressing social determinants of health.
Douglas Nesbitt
Local business owner, Mooresville resident since 1998
What was the reason you ultimately decided to run for mayor?
As a resident of Mooresville for 23 years, I am very passionate about our community and the people that live here. This is a great town and we need to keep it that way. I feel that the growth we are witnessing needs to be handled better and take into account the concerns of the residents. We really need to make sure that all necessary infrastructure is well in place before the approval of new construction projects. It sometimes feels like things are getting approved for the benefit of others and not the good of the community. Don’t get me wrong I am in full support of growth and opportunity for our great town of Mooresville. But we need to listen to the concerns of the community and assure them that we have everything in place for growth. It would be an honor to serve as The Mayor of our great town.
What do you believe makes you qualified to hold this position?
As a local business owner and former supervisor and general manager, I feel that I can assist in helping keep our town going in the direction that it is and keep it growing. I do not have a background in politics but sometimes you need someone to see things from a different view. I feel that I can be the eyes and ears of our community.
What do you feel are the most important issues facing Mooresville in the coming years?: How do you plan to address these issues?
Like in the past few elections and I am sure in future ones the biggest issue we are facing currently is the massive amount of residential growth and the traffic congestion. I know that they are working on getting our infrastructure and the road enhancement projects up to where they need to be but some of them are years away at this point. I will bring the concerns of the community to the commissioners and planning board to make sure they are heard. And work with town officials to see what we can do to ease the pain of the traffic congestion. On the Positive side Some of the beneficial/positive things that I notice and how will I maintain/improve them? The Mooresville Police Department, Fire Department, and Rescue Squad (all our first responders), and our Town of Mooresville employees do an AMAZING job with all the areas that they have to cover. Especially over the last year and a half with the pandemic. Like I have said before we have a great town and great people supporting it. If elected I will keep fighting for them and make sure that they have all the necessary tools to do their jobs to the fullest capacity to protect and serve our community.
Town commissioner
Gary West
Incumbent commissioner at-large, first elected in 2017
What made you want to seek election to another term of serving on the Board of Commissioners?
It is impossible to accomplish all of the goals in the first term. As a Board, we accomplished many things over the last 4 years but also had to manage through some very difficult times. We renovated the Selma Burke Center, created Liberty Park, replenished Fire Engines, improved intersections at 801/150 and 115/150, sold Continuum, improved our Bond rating, and created a great atmosphere for our families and children. However, we also had Officer Sheldon being murdered, Coal Ash, the Pandemic, and many more. This next term I am focused on;
Completing Fire Station 6
Completing the new Police Department
Working on Phase 2 of the Liberty Park improvements
Completing Faith Road improvements
Completing the N Main sidewalk project
Improving attainable Housing capabilities
Continuing the battle with NCDOT on infrastructure improvements
Continuing effort on creating a Technology Business Park versus another industrial business park
What was your initial motivation for seeking this seat and how has that evolved in your time on the board?
My motivation was simple. The people are what make this town special. The history and hospitality. We need to protect that while forging the shape of Mooresville for our future. I prepared for it. I spent time on several Boards and when I was ready, I ran for election. The investment of time it takes to be an effective Commissioner is more than people realize. My experience and my time, are 2 of the most important things I can give back to a Town I have come to love and call home.
What do you feel are the biggest issues facing Mooresville today?
Growth is the obvious answer to many folks. However, growth is inevitable and not always a bad thing. A town that does not grow, dies. You see that a lot in eastern North Carolina. Growth also creates more tax revenue to pay for operating the town. Costs of operations continually increase but the tax rate has stayed the same because of the additional tax revenue that growth has created. With no growth, operations costs would continue to increase, we would ultimately have to raise our tax rate to cover those costs. I am fighting hard to make sure that does not happen. As for infrastructure, a lot of people may not realize the majority of Roads are controlled by the State and not the Town. Managing this relationship is complex and it lags in development. We are chartered as a Dillon rule state and not a Home Rule State like South Carolina. This means we cannot charge impact fees for growth. The State DOT has $555M going towards improvements for 150, Brawley, Charlotte Highway, and Williamson Road. We need to hold them accountable for completing this work! Good paying jobs. Industrial jobs should not be our focus. The pay and benefits are not as good as higher-paying jobs in the Science, Technology, and Engineering industries. Crime associated with Growth. This concerns me. When I look around at Towns half our size, or even slightly larger, I see crime rates of 30 to 60% higher than Mooresville. We should feel safe walking around town or to stores at night. We cannot lose focus on this or it will be too late once we let it in. Affordable Housing. People sell land these days for a huge profit. The Developer buys it and unless it does not meet Town Ordnances, it is illegal to deny it. But then in order to offset the cost of the land, they build expensive housing. AND people are paying for it. But what about our Teachers, firefighters, and Police Officers? All the people that care for us and our children? We must find ways for them to afford housing in our Town.
How do you plan on helping to address those issues if re-elected?
Growth – We need to work with Developers for any traffic mitigations. We are currently working on a new Unified Development Ordinance that will better help us to manage growth. I like to see Site Plans and Traffic Impact Analysis results first prior to rezoning or approving associated development. The County can release land into the Town jurisdiction and we actually cannot deny it legally. That’s where growth starts. We then have 60 days to establish zoning or anyone can build an asphalt plant or a pig farm there. I like to bring this in at the lowest zoning density possible and then have the Developer come back with a Site plan and recommended traffic improvements. Full transparency.
Infrastructure – Do you realize that NCDOT has planned on Highway 150, Williamson Road, and Brawley School Road being under construction all at the same time in 2025? What a disaster. We need to hold NCDOT accountable for the infrastructure they are obligated to improve. We also need to make sure they don’t create a mess while doing it. This is accomplished by insisting on better planning and committed timelines. These conversations/meetings will be held at the NCDOT Division 12 office and at the State level. Repeatedly.
Good paying jobs – Bringing in Technology companies to start as we accomplished with CORVID Technologies. Also working with MGSD on their Edge Factor and Career Bridge Programs to help direct Students that may be interested in these jobs. Cybersecurity is at the top of the list.
Crime associated with Growth – By investing in our Police Department, we can implement strategies that can target crime and send a strong message. If you want to commit a crime, do not do it in Mooresville, you will be caught and sent to Jail. Technologies like STAR can launch GPS trackers that attach to vehicles during the pursuit. We are the first Municipality in the State of North Carolina to have this. Keeps high-speed pursuits down, Citizens safer, and then when the individual is parked, we arrest them.
Affordable Housing – We are now eligible for Federal CDBG grants based on our latest Census. This will help immensely. We can also improve our existing incentives for Developers to offer more affordable housing for people making less than 80% AMI (Average Median Income).
Why should people cast a vote for you?
My passion for our town and my steadfast commitment to taking on the serious challenges we will face in the future. You need good ideas and a “battle-hardened” experience or you will lose that fight. I know it and think I am the best qualified to take this on. You need to be more than a nice guy or from here, you have to be willing to invest time, energy, and be prepared with experience and ideas that will inevitably, keep our Town prosperous and our Citizens safe. As a Marine, we always say never go into a Battle unprepared, you will lose.