Candy Cane Train offered weekends at the N.C. transportation museum

The N.C. Transportation Museum will be offering the Candy Cane Train, a fun and festive holiday-themed daytime train ride and activities on weekends from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20.
The train ride will be decorated for the season, and each rider will receive a candy cane. This safe, family event will allow for social distancing, and train rides are limited to 30 percent capacity, with one-way movement through passenger cars.
The train will take visitors on a from-the-rails tour of the historic site’s 60 acres, featuring structures dating back to 1896, from the days when the property was Southern Railway’s largest steam locomotive repair facility in the southeast.
Following the train ride, visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and prepackaged cookies in the 1905 Back Shop. This area will be decorated for the season with music, a touchless model train operated by waving your hand and more. A special Christmas edition of the I SPY kids map will be available. Guests can also enjoy a great model train layout from the Central Carolina N-Scalers and Christmas movie viewing in Storehouse No. 3. Kids can bring their letter to Santa to drop off in the North Pole mailbox. Postcards will also be available for kids to mail from home.
The Candy Cane Train will be available Nov. 21-22, 27-29 and Dec. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20. Hot chocolate and cookies and all activities are included with admission only and admission plus train ride tickets on Candy Cane Train event days. Rides are offered from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 and all Saturdays and from 1-3 p.m. on all Sundays.
Admission + Train ride tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for senior/military and $10 for children 3-12. Ages 2 and younger who will ride on the lap of a parent or guardian are free. Admission only tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for senior/military and $5 for children 3-12. Ages 2 and younger are admitted free. Advance purchase is recommended due to capacity limitations aboard the train. Tickets are available by visiting www.nctrans.org and clicking on “Events.”
In accordance with COVID-19 considerations and health orders, cloth face masks are required on the train, in exhibit buildings, in the Gift Station, and anywhere social distancing of at least six feet is not possible. Enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented on the train and throughout the site. Museum capacity is limited to 50 percent of full occupancy.
Also in accordance with CDC and other guidelines, access to some areas and exhibits will be limited or restricted. The museum is walking intensive and involved entering and exiting several buildings and outside areas. Visitors with mobility issues are encouraged to bring their own wheelchairs, walkers, etc. as required.
Remember the 3 W’s — Wear, Wait, Wash. Wear a cloth face covering. Wait at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
The N.C. Transportation Museum is located in historic Spencer Shops, just five minutes off I-85 at Exit 79 in Spencer.
