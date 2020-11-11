Candy Cane Train offered weekends at the N.C. transportation museum

The N.C. Transportation Museum will be offering the Candy Cane Train, a fun and festive holiday-themed daytime train ride and activities on weekends from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20.

The train ride will be decorated for the season, and each rider will receive a candy cane. This safe, family event will allow for social distancing, and train rides are limited to 30 percent capacity, with one-way movement through passenger cars.

The train will take visitors on a from-the-rails tour of the historic site’s 60 acres, featuring structures dating back to 1896, from the days when the property was Southern Railway’s largest steam locomotive repair facility in the southeast.

Following the train ride, visitors can enjoy hot chocolate and prepackaged cookies in the 1905 Back Shop. This area will be decorated for the season with music, a touchless model train operated by waving your hand and more. A special Christmas edition of the I SPY kids map will be available. Guests can also enjoy a great model train layout from the Central Carolina N-Scalers and Christmas movie viewing in Storehouse No. 3. Kids can bring their letter to Santa to drop off in the North Pole mailbox. Postcards will also be available for kids to mail from home.