Cannon first-graders learn love of giving

Service learning projects at many schools took a big hit when COVID-19 struck two years ago. That’s why the first-grade teaching team at Cannon School in Concord was thrilled to welcome Bright Blessings LKN volunteers into their classrooms recently to share with students just how fun and rewarding it can be to help other children around the community.

“We're just happy to be doing it,” teacher Molly Garvey said about the Social Studies Wants and Needs Unit, which is normally a big part of the first-grade curriculum. Fellow teacher Amanda Connell added, “This unit is one of our favorites.” And another teacher, Sally Trufant, stated enthusiastically, “We haven’t been able to do it for two years.”

Originally, the first-grade team and their assistants were going to transport their 49 children to the Bright Blessings headquarters in Matthews, but a staffing shortage at the headquarters meant that the students could not be accommodated there. So Garvey reached out to Linda Morris, director of the Mooresville headquarters, which serves impoverished students at public schools in Iredell and northern Mecklenburg counties.

And, fortunately, the Mooresville organizers are nearly all retired educators with a lot of experience and love of reaching out to children. They quickly put together a team of eight volunteers to transport materials to Concord and conduct an afternoon of fun and learning.

“We were delighted to come work with your first-graders, and we all commented on what a bright group of children you have,” Morris responded to Garvey, when she thanked the group for coming. “Becky (Deal) and Chloe (Gildberg) were especially impressed with their writing ability and Fran (Nichols) said she was impressed with the writing samples you had displayed in the hallway.”

Other volunteers were Shelly Bernado, Judy Kidd, Liza Short, Julie Higgie and Cannon sophomore Sana Pandey, who has been volunteering at the Lake Norman office since nearly its beginning three years ago.

For the project, students were divided into three groups and each group worked on one aspect of Bright Blessings’ mission for around 20 minutes before rotating to the next station. One station was a service block where children put together hygiene kits and snack bags. Station two was an art block, where students created rainbow birthday cards, and in the third, a book was read and discussed as it relates to providing for the wants and needs of children everywhere.

Bright Blessings LKN runs both the Bless-A-Birthday and the Gift of Care programs out of its headquarters at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Mooresville. Its mission is “to bring Joy, Care and Hope for Homeless and Impoverished Children.” This year, the programs of Bright Blessings overall will serve more than 30,000 children across the greater Charlotte region.

For more information, visit www.brightblessingsusa.org/lakenorman.