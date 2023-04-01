The Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation is presenting its third annual car show fundraiser with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Scheduled for April 22 at GoPro Motorplex, located at 130 Motorplex Drive, Mooresville, the event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. with lots of activities for all ages taking place throughout the day. In addition to the car show, there will be a bounce house, DJ, raffle items, 50/50 drawing and Willie B’s barbecue.

Judging for the car show starts at noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. There is a class for everyone. You can enter old and new cars, trucks, motorcycles and Jeeps.

Those wishing to preregister may do so at dancingdavisfoundation.org. Entry fee is $25 and you receive a free t-shirt.

For those registering on the day of the show, the entry fee is $30.