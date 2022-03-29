Car show planned Saturday at NASCAR Tech

One of the southeast’s largest car shows from 2021 is back this year.

Speedology Lifestyle Solutions owner, Tamsen Beroth and her partners at Columbia Car Meets, Luis Abreu and Paule Ogburn will host the first of three car meets this year Saturday at the NASCAR Universal Technical Institute, 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville.

The first event hosted by these two companies last November brought out an impressive crowd; they had more than 1,000 cars, trucks and bikes along with 2,000 auto enthusiasts and gearheads to Race City USA. Beroth guarantees even more attendees and participants for each event in 2022 as its popularity grows.

During the meet, visitors will have the option to meet with a variety of sponsors and vendors open for business via show tents ready to showcase their product offerings and services. Beroth said she was proud to announce that part of the Keffer Auto Group will be the title sponsor for 2022 and several of the franchises will be bringing out some of their most impressive inventory for the public to check out. The staff from Keffer Hyundai, Right 1 Auto and Courage Kia will be available to discuss any sales, service and/or parts needs that you may need assistance or advisement on during the show.

In addition, you will get to see the folks from Hagerty, Tint World of Mooresville, Riders for Research and Eagle Car Ports.

There will also be a variety of food trucks firing up their grills ready to serve you, and DJ Krazy T will be bringing the hype all night long.

During the event, UTI will again offer free facility tours at the top of every hour which take individuals through their forward thinking and highly sophisticated facility.

“I am also very proud to note that a portion of the funds we raise during the meet will go towards a scholarship benefitting a UTI student for a future semester and this will continue on throughout the year. We have the most amazing sponsors and partners that help make this event happen and we are beyond thankful for each of them all and cannot wait to see everyone Saturday night for one to remember,” said Beroth.

Last year, the meet brought out some of the most expensive and rare cars in the Carolinas so expect even more for 2022. This show is open to all makes and models (import, domestic, exotic, classic, trucks, SUVs, and bikes).

Mark your calendars for all of their events this year at the NASCAR Universal Technical which will take place Saturday, July 9 and Oct. 22 will be from 6 to10 p.m.. Rain dates are April 9, July 16 and Oct. 29.

Both Speedology Lifestyle Solutions and Columbia Car Meets can be reached on Facebook and Instagram and their 2022 schedule is posted on their websites below as well.