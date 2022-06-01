 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cardiac intervention and emergent STEMI services expanded

  • 0
6-1 stemi services expanded

Pictured are, from left, Iredell County EMS Deputy Director Andy Cardwell; Iredell County EMS Director Blair Richey; Interventional Cardiologist Bryan Waits, M.D., FACC; Emergency Medical Director Allin Vesa, M.D.; and Network Chief Executive Officer Clyde Wood

 Courtesy photo

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its cardiac intervention and emergent STEMI services as of Tuesday, May 31.

A STEMI, standing for an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, is a type of heart attack that mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers.

The team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, including, network CEO Clyde Wood, Interventional Cardiologist Bryan Waits, M.D., FACC, Emergency Medical Director Allin Vesa, M.D., Emergency Department Director Rebecca Moore, RN, BSN, and Director of Imaging and Cardiac Cath Lab Andy Payne, CNMT, MHA, has been working closely with the Iredell County Emergency Services team, including Director Blair Richey and Deputy Director Andy Cardwell.

The new hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, expanding from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new expansion of hours will increase coverage and care for Iredell County, and it is only the beginning.

“Our goal is to offer cardiac and STEMI services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and this is our first step in the right direction,” Wood said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family luau was a huge success

Family luau was a huge success

Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas town begins burying its children after school shooting