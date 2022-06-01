Cardiac intervention and emergent STEMI services expanded

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its cardiac intervention and emergent STEMI services as of Tuesday, May 31.

A STEMI, standing for an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, is a type of heart attack that mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers.

The team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, including, network CEO Clyde Wood, Interventional Cardiologist Bryan Waits, M.D., FACC, Emergency Medical Director Allin Vesa, M.D., Emergency Department Director Rebecca Moore, RN, BSN, and Director of Imaging and Cardiac Cath Lab Andy Payne, CNMT, MHA, has been working closely with the Iredell County Emergency Services team, including Director Blair Richey and Deputy Director Andy Cardwell.

The new hours are 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, expanding from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new expansion of hours will increase coverage and care for Iredell County, and it is only the beginning.

“Our goal is to offer cardiac and STEMI services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and this is our first step in the right direction,” Wood said.