Cardiac rehab seminar scheduled

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers are hosting a free, virtual (online) seminar, “Cardiac Rehab, Regaining Your Strength and Reducing Your Risk,” in recognition and promotion of Heart Health Month Awareness.

The seminar is Feb. 18 at noon and will be presented by Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, Cert DN, director of rehabilitation services at Davis Regional Medical Center.

For more information regarding the seminar and to register, visit the Events tab at DavisRegional.com or LNRMC.com. A link will be emailed to you separately for Google Meet. Those interested in attending are encourage to sign up today to secure attendance.