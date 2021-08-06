Cardinal Kids attend event sponsored by A Kid Again

Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids recently attended a fun-filled event at Carowinds sponsored by A Kid Again, a nonprofit organization that provides consistent, cost-free, year-round adventures for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Children battling serious illnesses, such as genetic abnormalities or cancer, may not otherwise be able to go on these types of outings without being financially burdened by travel expenses. Attendees enjoyed meeting some of their favorite cartoon characters like Charlie Brown and having their faces painted as part of the day-long festivities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a community-based healthcare program dedicated to helping children and their families face the challenges of serious illness, Cardinal Kids is honored to team up with A Kid Again,” said Dr. Brooke Hata, Cardinal Kids’ vice president of Pediatric Physician Services. “This compassionate organization shares our values of providing resources for those struggling at this difficult time in life. Since our partnership began, 32 Cardinal Kids and their families have participated in A Kid Again events and activities.”